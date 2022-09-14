fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police investigate two daytime violent attacks

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated September 14, 2022, 1 hour ago

Police are investigating two separate attacks in Boston that left two men with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to 1216 Bluehill Ave. in Mattapan at 1:56 p.m., for a report of man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.

The man, who is about 60 years old, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boyle said. As of 7:30 p.m., he was in critical condition.

Separately, police responded to a stabbing on Marion Street in Roslindale, just after 3 p.m., Boyle said. They found a man, who is about 40 years old, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, Boyle said, where his condition had been stabilized by Wednesday evening.

Boyle said that one man had been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

Both attacks are currently under investigation, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.


