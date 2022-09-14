Brookline announces new assistant town administrator for operations

Devon Fields, who previously worked as the town’s administrative services director, began her new role on Aug. 24, according to the statement.

Brookline announced its new assistant town administrator for operations in a statement Monday.

As assistant town administrator, Fields serves as the public information officer and is a member of the town’s executive team, the statement said. She also plays a key role in constituent services, and oversees day-to-day operations in the offices of the Select Board and town administrator’s offices.

She joins Charles “Chas” Carey, who officials said last month will succeed longtime Town Administrator Mel Kleckner.

Advertisement

Kleckner, in the statement announcing Fields’ appointment, called her an invaluable member of the town’s team since she arrived in Brookline in 2019.

“This is a well-deserved step forward in her career, and I look forward to the increased impact she will have in supporting the town’s work on behalf of its residents,” Kleckner said in the statement. “She’s made myriad contributions, including taking on a key role in developing and executing the town’s wide-ranging response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and keeping the community informed about the pandemic’s impacts in Brookline.”

Fields worked for four years as the senior member service coordinator for the Massachusetts Municipal Association before joining the town of Brookline’s staff, according to the statement.

She also was a graduate assistant at the Bridgewater State University Institute for Policy Analysis, and interned at the US State Department’s Bureau of Legislative Affairs and in the Office of state Senator Michael Rodrigues, the statement said.

Fields holds a master’s degree in public administration from Bridgewater State University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Eckerd College. Fields is a Lakeville native and lives in Winthrop with her husband and two dogs.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.