Brookline Day to be celebrated this Sunday

Brookline Day is intended to celebrate the community “as a great place to live, work, and play in, while fostering a connection among residents, neighbors, and businesses,” the statement said.

The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Coolidge Corner.

The town of Brookline will host its annual Brookline Day community celebration this Sunday for the first time in two years because of the pandemic, according to a town statement.

This year’s event is shifting from its traditional location at Larz Anderson Park to Coolidge Corner to help support local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brookline Day will feature food, prizes, and attractions such as a “Mini Town Hall” and a Wellness Stage, which will include demonstrations by local performers and businesses. There will also be live musical performances during the day.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Brookline Day at Coolidge Corner this year, and are ready and excited to celebrate our Town and all it has to offer,” said Leigh Jackson, the town’s recreation director, in the statement.

The gathering brings together many from the community, including town agencies and local businesses, according to the statement.

“We encourage our residents to join them on this special and fun day,” Jackson said.

