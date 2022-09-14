Foulkes campaign called during McKee’s victory speech on live TV. ‘Hang up on them,’ he said.

“Helena wants to talk to you,” Eva-Marie Mancuso, a McKee aide, said.

PROVIDENCE — Early efforts to put a contentious end of the campaign in the past and coalesce around the winner of the Democratic gubernatorial primary got off to an awkward start on Tuesday night when Helena Foulkes’ campaign tried to call the winner, Governor Dan McKee, to concede while he was making his victory speech.

McKee looked confused at first, then annoyed.

“No, that’s not going to happen,” he said. It appeared she was handing a phone to him. “Eva, that’s not going to happen. Eva, hang up on them.”

The crowd chanted, “Four more years,” and, in one case, “Eight more years.”

“Hang up on them,” McKee repeated, waving his hand.

In unofficial returns, McKee was winning the primary 32.8 percent to 30.1 percent for Foulkes, a former CVS executive. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea was in third with 26 percent.

Foulkes conceded the race, but told supporters gathered with her Tuesday night about the phone call situation.

“I did just try calling the governor, he would not accept my call,” Foulkes said at her campaign event, according to a speech broadcast on TV. “I’m unhappy about that.”

The somewhat sleepy campaign came to a hard-fought end; McKee blamed Foulkes for “pumping opioids” into communities while at CVS, while a last-minute Foulkes ad called McKee the most unpopular governor in America and highlighted an FBI investigation into a government contract.

Defenders of McKee have pointed out that he couldn’t take the call — he was live on television. He also accused the Foulkes campaign of purposefully calling him while he was on stage.

“They must have seen me on TV speaking, and they wanted to interrupt my speech, which I wasn’t willing to do,” McKee told the Globe as he made his way through the Renaissance Hotel ballroom.

Foulkes’ campaign denied that was true. There was in fact some confusion in the ballroom about when McKee was going to speak. At about 10:25 p.m., his campaign said people should wait another 20 minutes or so, and he’d definitely be speaking before 11 p.m. Foulkes’ campaign said they thought he’d be speaking at 11 p.m., pointing to a reporter’s tweet about it. McKee showed up early, walking to the stage before 10:40 p.m.

“Regardless of your political ideology, Helena is one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” spokeswoman Audrey Lucas said. “She was being gracious.”

McKee campaign spokeswoman Alana O’Hare said McKee left a message for Foulkes trying to connect with her late Wednesday morning, and had spoken with Gorbea.

McKee faces Republican businesswoman Ashley Kalus in the November general election.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.