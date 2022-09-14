Explore the data: See the full results from the latest Suffolk/Globe poll

A new poll from Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, NBC10 Boston, and Telemundo has found Democrat Maura Healey holds a large lead over Republican Geoff Diehl in the race for Massachusetts governor. Meanwhile, the poll also found likely Massachusetts voters favor ballot questions that would impose a surtax on earnings over $1 million and keep in place a law passed by the legislature allowing undocumented residents to obtain driver’s licenses.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 10 through Sept. 13 among 500 likely Massachusetts voters using live callers to mobile phones and landlines. The margin of error was +/- 4.4 percentage points.