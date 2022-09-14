At Globe Summit, Mayor Wu says she is fighting for a Boston ‘for everyone’

In a wide-ranging half-hour interview, Wu talked about making history as Boston’s first elected female mayor and its first elected mayor of color as well as an array of topics from the environment to schools to transit to housing.

“The Boston we’re fighting for is the greenest city in America, a city for everyone, a city where families can thrive,” she told the Globe’s Jeneé Osterheldt. The interview kicked off the second annual Globe Summit, a three-day virtual conference featuring 30 free events that will explore the theme of “The Next Boston,” featuring industry leaders, educators, politicians, and others discussing Boston’s place in a post-pandemic world.

Roughly a year after her historic electoral victory, Mayor Michelle Wu defined her vision for the city’s future as “the place you want to be to do good in the world.”

Advertisement

“I never want to feel like I’m . . . trying to put ourselves out there for sympathy,” she said of the misogyny and racism, even death threats, she has faced since becoming the city’s chief executive. “We each know what we signed up for, to serve.”

She continued: “We are each there to serve on behalf of residents in communities who are going through so much more.”

She acknowledged that the issue of affordability is top of mind for many Bostonians amid a housing crisis that shows no sign of ending soon. The median price for a single family home in the Greater Boston area soared to a record $900,000 in July, placing the region firmly in the ranks of the least affordable places to live in the country. Rents in the city are also surging, up nearly 8 percent from a year ago, according to Apartment List. The typical 1-bedroom apartment in Boston renting for more than $2,100 a month.

Advertisement

“How can we stay?” she asked rhetorically. “How can we just hang on in the neighborhoods that we have helped build, and grow, and nourish?”

If the city is to grow, she said, the city needs to use its streets more effectively, adding that transit is “fundamental to economic mobility, to community, to connectedness.”

She noted having a conversation recently with a commuter rail rider who was unsure how she would afford public transit when it stopped being free upon the re-opening of the Orange Line later this month.

Wu, a former city councilor from Roslindale who was elected last November, said the two biggest sources of carbon emissions in the city are buildings and transportation, noting that the city is working to integrate requirements for green infrastructure.

She ticked off green initiatives, saying she hoped Boston would be part of a state pilot program that allows for restrictions on fossil fuel hook-ups. She also noted that the city is electrifying its municipal fleet and divesting city funds from fossil fuels, and touted the city’s youth green jobs program.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.