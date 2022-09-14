Here’s what we know so far about the package that detonated at Northeastern

Law enforcement swarmed Northeastern University Tuesday night after a package delivered to an academic building exploded when it was opened by a staff member. Here’s what we know so far about the case.
The package — The package was delivered to Holmes Hall, located at 39 Leon St., where Boston police, fire, and emergency services responded shortly after 7 p.m., officials said Monday night. The parcel reportedly contained a note, law enforcement officials told CNN. A second, similar package was also received on campus but was determined to be safe, Boston police said.
The victim — The injured Northeastern employee, a 45-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his hand, officials said. Authorities did not identify the man Monday night or provide details of his job responsibilities. His condition wasn’t immediately available Tuesday morning.
The building — Holmes Hall is located between Lake and Meserve halls. All three buildings house various academic spaces and departments, including journalism and the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies programs.
The response — Emergency vehicles flooded the area Monday night, and a portion of the private university’s West Campus was blocked off by police. Alarm bells were sounding from several buildings as students gathered to watch the scene from behind yellow caution tape. Boston police, campus police, the FBI, and ATF are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made. Several local colleges and universities, including Harvard and MIT, issued advisories on Tuesday evening urging students to report any suspicious packages.
The MFA scare — Separately, around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Boston police responded to a report of a suspicious bag at the nearby Museum of Fine Arts, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesperson.
The bag was deemed “non-explosive” in nature, and police had cleared the scene by 9:45 p.m., Watson said.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
