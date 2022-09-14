Here’s what we know so far about the package that detonated at Northeastern

Law enforcement swarmed Northeastern University Tuesday night after a package delivered to an academic building exploded when it was opened by a staff member. Here’s what we know so far about the case.

The package — The package was delivered to Holmes Hall, located at 39 Leon St., where Boston police, fire, and emergency services responded shortly after 7 p.m., officials said Monday night. The parcel reportedly contained a note, law enforcement officials told CNN. A second, similar package was also received on campus but was determined to be safe, Boston police said.

The victim — The injured Northeastern employee, a 45-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his hand, officials said. Authorities did not identify the man Monday night or provide details of his job responsibilities. His condition wasn’t immediately available Tuesday morning.