Investigation underway into package explosion on Northeastern campus

The 45-year-old employee was handling the package in Holmes Hall at 39 Leon St. when it detonated around 7 p.m. Tuesday, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries, officials said Tuesday night.

“It’s a crazy world,” said one instructor who asked not to be identified by name.

Classes were being held and employees were on the job at Northeastern University Wednesday, hours after an employee was injured when a package exploded leading to an investigation by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Boston police.

A second, similar package was also received on campus but was determined to be safe, officials said.

Included with the package was a note, sources told CNN.

In separate interviews with the Globe Wednesday, officials from the FBI and Boston police both said the investigation is active, with lead responsibility shared between the Task Force and Boston police.

Both declined further comment, however, citing the ongoing investigation.

There was a massive law enforcement presence with heavily armed police officers in bulletproof vests and SWAT equipment arriving on the scene Tuesday night.

Michael Davis, chief of the Northeastern University police, said Tuesday his department “responded within a minute...it’s very important to note that our campus is secured.”

Holmes Hall is located between Lake and Meserve halls. All three buildings house various academic spaces and departments, including journalism and the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies programs.

Mayor Michelle Wu, speaking at the briefing, lauded the “incredible effort” of first responders to make sure “everyone throughout this school community was safe.”

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office is “ready to work with the university and our law enforcement partners on any prosecutions that may develop.”

The large emergency response at Northeastern prompted other Boston-area colleges to issue safety advisories to their students. No other explosions were reported on other campuses, officials said.

Several local colleges and universities, including Harvard and MIT, issued advisories on Tuesday evening urging students to report any suspicious packages.

Separately, around 8:30 p.m., Boston police responded to a report of a suspicious bag at the nearby Museum of Fine Arts, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.

The bag was deemed “non-explosive” in nature, and police had cleared the scene by 9:45 p.m., Watson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





