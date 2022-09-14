A lesson from the Ivy League

We’ve had a federal case that blew open the rigged and unfair admissions process at our best universities. We’re burdened by a massive student debt crisis that crushes multiple generations. And now there’s a scandal in the vaunted U.S. News & World Report college rankings that calls the whole sorry system – and our national obsession with it – into question.

At this point, the universe isn’t just trying to tell us something about our out-of-control higher education system. It’s bashing us over the head with the obvious: The way we do college in this country is beyond messed up.

Advertisement

On Monday, Columbia University was dropped from number 2 to number 18 on this year’s list after allegations that the school had massaged the statistics used to rank it. One of Columbia’s own math professors said the school had submitted inaccurate numbers that made their classes look smaller and faculty qualifications higher, both factors that move schools up the list. The school said it had merely miscalculated — not an inspiring admission.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

That U.S. News list, based largely on information the schools themselves provide, has attained biblical status in the decades since it first appeared in 1983. The ranking and others like it are also partly responsible for the pickle we’re in when it comes to higher ed. It fuels arms races between schools, as colleges spend fortunes to reverse-engineer themselves up the list, driving up tuition rates, and ultimately student debt.

“When universities at the top spend more on academic programs, buildings, amenities, and services, institutions below them in the rankings who want to remain in their spot or rise spend more,” said Jeff Selingo, who wrote an indispensable and enraging book called “Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions.” Selingo singles out Northeastern University here, which spent itself into the top 50, shrinking class sizes and attracting top students with generous aid.

Advertisement

Even though there are hundreds of colleges that would give our kids great educations, the rankings set off an annual mad scramble for admission to a sliver of them. Because we’ve spent decades disinvesting from public colleges that should provide good, affordable alternatives, most of the in-demand schools are expensive private colleges.

“It created a frenzy among students and parents to go to what they perceived as the best schools as defined by a magazine,” Selingo said. “So we’ve seen incredible application inflation at these top universities.”

Selingo spent a year watching admissions officers at three colleges decide who would and would not be offered a spot in freshman classes. He found that, even when those workers mean well, college admissions is more about maximizing status and revenue for the schools than it is about doing right by applicants.

It is a capricious business, over which most parents and kids have little control. Of course, those who have the resources use them to give their kids advantages over other applicants. And Selingo saw students whose families could afford to pay the crazy sticker prices at some high-ranked colleges leapfrog their less lucky counterparts.

Everybody is so obsessed with getting in that we lose sight of what happens after move-in day. The U. S. News rankings do at least take account of retention and graduation rates, Selingo said, “but beyond that they do not do a good job at measuring outcomes – how much money students make out of college, and more importantly, did you get a good education?”

Advertisement

The rankings are not going away, he says, so what we need is a source of fuller data. The US Department of Education College Scorecard fills in the picture a little, providing information on debt after graduation from specific colleges and snapshots of graduates’ salaries.

The “holy grail,” Selingo said, is a ranking that would take the measure of what a college does for a student over four years: “How does it help them grow intellectually and socially.”

Such a measure would require us to think entirely differently about higher ed in this country, and we are a long ways off from that.

Meantime, perhaps we could take a lesson from Columbia’s demotion. An Ivy League school goosing its numbers, or botching the math, calls the whole list into question. That’s long past due.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.