Location of new water treatment plant up for vote

Local officials — at the recommendation of eight engineering firms — want the new plant located on 15 acres of town-owned land known as Stearns Meadow( on Route 3A.

Residents voted in May 2022 to exceed borrowing limits and borrow up to $50 million to pay for the project. However, residents also asked for more study of the site and another vote on the location.

Town Meeting will decide on Sept. 19 where to locate a new water treatment plant.

If the site is approved, the new plant is scheduled to open in September 2026.

Scituate’s water treatment plant was built in 1968 and, according to officials, doesn’t meet current water safety rules and is not large enough to handle projected demand. The town has been plagued for years by problems with brown water, an issue the new plant would address, officials said.

Town Meeting, which will start at 7 p.m. in the Scituate High School gym, also will decide whether to spend close to $1 million to build a natural grass 90-foot baseball field at Central Fields.

