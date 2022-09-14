Man drives over 21 miles on flat tires to evade police, authorities say

A man who drove a stolen car over 21 miles on flat tires after he failed to stop for police in Worcester allegedly crashed into three State Police cruisers before being apprehended early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Tristan Breton, 26, of Manville, R.I. was driving a stolen Dodge Charger northbound on Interstate 190 in Sterling around 2:45 a.m. after fleeing from Worcester police, when a State Trooper tried to stop him, the statement said.

Breton allegedly did not stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit while other troopers deployed tire deflation devices in front of his car, the statement said. His tires deflated, but Breton continued onto Route 2, driving over 21 miles on “bare rims,” eastbound, the statement said.

Advertisement

Just over a half hour later, in Concord, a sergeant boxed the car in just beyond Walden Pond, with Breton’s car hitting and damaging three police cruisers in the process, the statement said.

Breton, who was alone in the vehicle, was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Holden for booking, according to the statement. The scene was cleared at 4:29 a.m.

Breton was due to be arraigned Wednesday in Clinton District Court on charges of receiving a stolen vehicle, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of vandalism, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and failure to stop for police, according to State Police.









Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.