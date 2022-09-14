Planeload of Venezuelan migrants lands on Martha’s Vineyard

A spokeswoman for Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Fox News his administration had dispatched the migrants as part of his plan to relocate undocumented immigrants to so-called sanctuary states such as Massachusetts.

There was some confusion as to where the migrants were sent from.

About 50 Venezuelan migrants were abruptly flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday and left in the care of island officials, who said they had no advance notice of their arrival.

But Massachusetts state Senator Julian Cyr said there were two charter flights and at least one originated in San Antonio, Texas, before making a stop in Florida.

“There’s a real herculean effort [underway] to make sure that these families have shelter and a roof over their head and a safe place to sleep tonight, and my understanding is that that’s happening. And that’s pretty remarkable, that that’s happening. It’s a real credit to Islanders,” Cyr said.

The migrants’ unexpected arrival brings to Massachusetts the national debate over immigration policy, which has focused on undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border.

US Representative William Keating, who represents Martha’s Vineyard in Congress, criticized DeSantis’s presumed decision to transport the migrants on Twitter.

“History does not look kindly on leaders who treat human beings like cargo, loading them up and sending them a thousand miles away without telling them their destination. Still, Florida @GovRonDeSantis made that choice today,” he tweeted.

Sending the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an exclusive island where President Barack Obama and celebrities have summer homes, was a political choice, state Representative Dylan Fernandes said.

“They look at us as rich, liberal enclaves,” he said.

Martha’s Vineyard officials were hurriedly trying to arrange food, clothing, and temporary shelter for the unexpected arrivals, some of whom told them they had no idea where they were.

“They were told people were going to meet them here and they’d have resources and the like,” said Fernandes, a Falmouth Democrat who represents the Cape & Islands in the state legislature. “But no one was alerted on the island.”

The migrants were being put in a local church shelter, and Cyr added that the Baker administration will provide emergency aid.

A spokesman for Governor Charlie Baker said the office was aware of the situation on the Vineyard.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha’s Vineyard,” press secretary Terry MacCormack said via e-mail. “At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts.”

Like Fernandes, Cyr criticized the efforts by Republican governors in border states as using undocumented immigrants for political purposes.

“Just like the reverse freedom rides in the 1960s, this endeavor is a cruel ruse that is manipulating families who are seeking a better life,” Cyr, a Democrat who represents the Cape & Islands, told the Vineyard Gazette. “No one should be capitalizing on the difficult circumstances that these families are in and contorting that for the purposes of a ‘gotcha’ moment.”

After landing at Martha’s Vineyard airport at around 5 p.m., the men, women, and children walked to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, “which marshaled resources to get these people food and water and sprang into action to get shelter as well,” Fernandes said.

The migrants were then taken to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edgartown, which has space that is sometimes used as a homeless shelter, Fernandes said.

“It’s a humanitarian issue,” Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told the Vineyard Gazette. “Right now we’re concerned with coordinating with state and federal officials.”

Many of the people did not know where they were, or where they were supposed to be going, Fernandes said. One man was told he was going to New York, Fernandes said.

Fernandes said the transport of undocumented migrants on a moment’s notice was inhumane.

“These are people who are being used as Republican political pawns,” Fernandes said. “Republicans are using human lives as a way to get media attention. And, you know, it’s profoundly disgusting.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.