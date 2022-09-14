fb-pixel Skip to main content
Globe Summit

See the full schedule for Globe Summit 2022: The Next Boston

Updated September 14, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Globe Summit 22 logoGlobe

Wednesday, September 14th

(All times are EST)

10 AM: We Are Possible: Mayor Wu on the Next Boston

10:35 AM: Combating the Spread of Misinformation

11:15 AM: How Tech is Shaping the Future of Sports

12 PM: Making Space In Media with Audie Cornish

12:30 PM: The Future of Boston’s Workforce

1:15 PM: Improving Equity and Access in Healthcare

2:15 PM: The Next Biotech Breakthrough (According to George Church)

3 PM: Better Healthcare for Women Through FemTech

4 PM: Higher Education: At An Inflection Point?

6 PM: GlobeDocs Presents: ‘We Are As Gods’


Thursday, September 15th

(All times are EST)

9 AM: The Ocean: Our Best Ally for Climate Solutions

10 AM: Soaring Skies and Temperatures: How to Travel More Sustainably

11 AM: What is Web3, Anyway?

12 PM: A Wake-up Call: Our Mental Health Crisis

12:30 PM: The Next “Massachusetts Miracle” with Noubar Afeyan

1:15 PM: How the Lab Space Boom is Changing Our City

2:15 PM: Beyond the Court: Striving for Equity with Allison Feaster

3 PM: A Place to Call Home: Reimagining Housing in Massachusetts

4 PM: Alleviating Massachusetts’ Overdose Crisis

6 PM: Inflation Risks for America and the Global Economy

6 PM: GlobeDocs Presents: ‘Mija’


Friday, September 16th

(All times are EST)

9 AM: What’s Next for the Democratic Party?

10 AM: Looking Ahead at COVID-19 with Dr. Ashish Jha

10:45 AM: Hospitals on the Brink: Working to Resolve Staff and Supply Shortages

11:30 AM: Destigmatizing Mental Health With Employee Benefits

12 PM: Boston.com Book Club: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Emily Oster

12:30 PM: This is Our City: A Conversation with David Ortiz

1:15 PM: Fighting the Climate Crisis with Tech

2:15 PM: Embracing Equity and Safety with US Attorney Rachael Rollins

3 PM: The Next Stop: The Future of the MBTA and Massachusetts Transit

4 PM: Introducing: Superintendent Mary Skipper, Boston Public Schools

4:30 PM: Asking the Hard Questions with Sam Jay

5 PM: Boston.com Cocktail Club: The Old Fashioned


Click here to see the full list of speakers

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

