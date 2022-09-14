See the full schedule for Globe Summit 2022: The Next Boston

10 AM: We Are Possible: Mayor Wu on the Next Boston

(All times are EST)

10:35 AM: Combating the Spread of Misinformation

11:15 AM: How Tech is Shaping the Future of Sports

12 PM: Making Space In Media with Audie Cornish

12:30 PM: The Future of Boston’s Workforce

1:15 PM: Improving Equity and Access in Healthcare

2:15 PM: The Next Biotech Breakthrough (According to George Church)

3 PM: Better Healthcare for Women Through FemTech

4 PM: Higher Education: At An Inflection Point?

6 PM: GlobeDocs Presents: ‘We Are As Gods’





Thursday, September 15th

(All times are EST)

9 AM: The Ocean: Our Best Ally for Climate Solutions

Advertisement

10 AM: Soaring Skies and Temperatures: How to Travel More Sustainably

11 AM: What is Web3, Anyway?

12 PM: A Wake-up Call: Our Mental Health Crisis

12:30 PM: The Next “Massachusetts Miracle” with Noubar Afeyan

1:15 PM: How the Lab Space Boom is Changing Our City

2:15 PM: Beyond the Court: Striving for Equity with Allison Feaster

3 PM: A Place to Call Home: Reimagining Housing in Massachusetts

4 PM: Alleviating Massachusetts’ Overdose Crisis

6 PM: Inflation Risks for America and the Global Economy

6 PM: GlobeDocs Presents: ‘Mija’





Friday, September 16th

(All times are EST)

9 AM: What’s Next for the Democratic Party?

10 AM: Looking Ahead at COVID-19 with Dr. Ashish Jha

10:45 AM: Hospitals on the Brink: Working to Resolve Staff and Supply Shortages

11:30 AM: Destigmatizing Mental Health With Employee Benefits

12 PM: Boston.com Book Club: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Emily Oster

12:30 PM: This is Our City: A Conversation with David Ortiz

1:15 PM: Fighting the Climate Crisis with Tech

2:15 PM: Embracing Equity and Safety with US Attorney Rachael Rollins

3 PM: The Next Stop: The Future of the MBTA and Massachusetts Transit

4 PM: Introducing: Superintendent Mary Skipper, Boston Public Schools

Advertisement

4:30 PM: Asking the Hard Questions with Sam Jay

5 PM: Boston.com Cocktail Club: The Old Fashioned





Click here to see the full list of speakers