See the full schedule for Globe Summit 2022: The Next Boston

Wednesday, September 14th
(All times are EST)
10 AM: We Are Possible: Mayor Wu on the Next Boston
10:35 AM: Combating the Spread of Misinformation
11:15 AM: How Tech is Shaping the Future of Sports
12 PM: Making Space In Media with Audie Cornish
12:30 PM: The Future of Boston’s Workforce
1:15 PM: Improving Equity and Access in Healthcare
2:15 PM: The Next Biotech Breakthrough (According to George Church)
3 PM: Better Healthcare for Women Through FemTech
4 PM: Higher Education: At An Inflection Point?
6 PM: GlobeDocs Presents: ‘We Are As Gods’
Thursday, September 15th
(All times are EST)
9 AM: The Ocean: Our Best Ally for Climate Solutions
10 AM: Soaring Skies and Temperatures: How to Travel More Sustainably
11 AM: What is Web3, Anyway?
12 PM: A Wake-up Call: Our Mental Health Crisis
12:30 PM: The Next “Massachusetts Miracle” with Noubar Afeyan
1:15 PM: How the Lab Space Boom is Changing Our City
2:15 PM: Beyond the Court: Striving for Equity with Allison Feaster
3 PM: A Place to Call Home: Reimagining Housing in Massachusetts
4 PM: Alleviating Massachusetts’ Overdose Crisis
6 PM: Inflation Risks for America and the Global Economy
6 PM: GlobeDocs Presents: ‘Mija’
Friday, September 16th
(All times are EST)
9 AM: What’s Next for the Democratic Party?
10 AM: Looking Ahead at COVID-19 with Dr. Ashish Jha
10:45 AM: Hospitals on the Brink: Working to Resolve Staff and Supply Shortages
11:30 AM: Destigmatizing Mental Health With Employee Benefits
12 PM: Boston.com Book Club: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Emily Oster
12:30 PM: This is Our City: A Conversation with David Ortiz
1:15 PM: Fighting the Climate Crisis with Tech
2:15 PM: Embracing Equity and Safety with US Attorney Rachael Rollins
3 PM: The Next Stop: The Future of the MBTA and Massachusetts Transit
4 PM: Introducing: Superintendent Mary Skipper, Boston Public Schools
4:30 PM: Asking the Hard Questions with Sam Jay
5 PM: Boston.com Cocktail Club: The Old Fashioned