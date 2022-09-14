US Senate confirms R.I. public defender to federal appeals court

Montecalvo, who has led the office of the Rhode Island Public Defender since 2020, received strong backing from US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, both Rhode Island Democrats.

In April, President Joe Biden nominated Montecalvo to fill the vacancy created when Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson moved to semi-retired or “senior” status. Thompson, a Rhode Island resident, was the first the first Black woman to serve on the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

PROVIDENCE — The US Senate on Wednesday voted 52 to 47 to confirm Rhode Island public defender Lara E. Montecalvo for a seat on the Boston-based US First Circuit Court of Appeals.

“As the state’s public defender, Lara Montecalvo served the people of Rhode Island well,” Reed said. “I am confident she will continue to do so on the federal bench. She has dedicated her legal career to public service and we are fortunate to have a judge with her expertise and background on one of our nation’s most important courts.”

Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, congratulated Montecalvo on receiving bipartisan approval from the Senate.

“She is extremely well-respected in Rhode Island’s legal and law enforcement communities,” he said. “I know she will be a strong voice for justice and fairness on the First Circuit.”

While the appellate court is based in Boston, judges have court chambers in different states, and Montecalvo’s chambers will be in Providence. The First Circuit hears appeals of federal cases from Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Puerto Rico.

Montecalvo has more than 20 years of legal experience at the state and federal level. She graduated from Swarthmore College and Boston College Law School. She worked as a trial lawyer with the US Department of Justice for nearly four years, focusing on civil tax matters in federal courts before joining the Rhode Island Public Defender’s Office in 2004.

Montecalvo must be sworn in and take the oath of office before she can begin hearing cases. Once she is sworn in, she will become the First Circuit’s 10th judge and its third Rhode Islander — joining Thompson and Judge Bruce M. Selya, who assumed senior status in 2006.

