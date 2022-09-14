Wellesley seeks to fill Historic District Commission vacancies

The town of Wellesley is seeking to fill a pair of vacant positions on its Historic District Commission, according to a statement from the town.
Members are appointed by the Select Board to three-year terms, and meetings take place generally on the first Tuesday evening of each month, according to the statement, which was posted to the town website.
The commission is responsible for reviewing alterations to buildings and structures within Wellesley’s local historic districts. Any Wellesley resident may apply to serve on the commission, which is supported by the Planning Department.
“Preferred candidates are members of the Wellesley Historical Society, American Institute of Architects, Board of Realtors, or residents or property owners in a historic district,” the statement said.
Advertisement
Applicants interested in serving on the commission can submit a cover letter and resume with their qualifications to the Planning Department, 888 Worcester St., Suite 160, Wellesley, MA., 02482.
The town’s historic areas include the town’s Cottage Street Historic District, which was intended to preserve homes that had been occupied by workers involved with the manufacture of shoes during the 19th century, according to the Wellesley Historical Commission, a separate body from the Wellesley Historic District Commission.
The town also has single-building historic districts to preserve properties such as the Methodist Meeting House, the Tufts House, the Sylvia Plath House, and the Fiske House, according to the town.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.