Wellesley seeks to fill Historic District Commission vacancies

The town of Wellesley is seeking to fill a pair of vacant positions on its Historic District Commission, according to a statement from the town.

Members are appointed by the Select Board to three-year terms, and meetings take place generally on the first Tuesday evening of each month, according to the statement, which was posted to the town website.

The commission is responsible for reviewing alterations to buildings and structures within Wellesley’s local historic districts. Any Wellesley resident may apply to serve on the commission, which is supported by the Planning Department.