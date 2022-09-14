The winners and losers from primary night in Rhode Island

There’s also a good chance that you’ve heard Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after winning the Democratic primary over Gonzalo Cuervo and Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune (Smiley is essentially the mayor-elect because he faces no Republican or independent in the general election).

Unless you spent your Tuesday watching the Red Sox blow another late lead to the Yankees, you’ve probably heard that Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee narrowly defeated Helena Foulkes in the Democratic primary in his quest for a full four-year term.

But what else happened last night in Rhode Island politics? Here’s a recap of some of the biggest wins and surprises from an action-packed primary. (You can check out all of the results from all of the races here.)

An impressive performance for Magaziner

There was little doubt that state Treasurer Seth Magaziner would be the Democratic nominee for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, but he heads into heavyweight general election matchup with Republican Allan Fung with plenty of momentum. While polling consistently showed a lot of undecided voters in that Democratic primary, nobody came within 30 percentage points of Magaziner, who finished with 54 percent of the vote.

Big wins for Matos and Diossa

Rhode Island Democrats have their most diverse statewide slate in history with incumbent Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos winning the nomination for a four-year term and former Central Falls mayor James Diossa defeating Stefan Pryor in treasurer’s primary. They did it in convincing fashion. Matos landed 47 percent of the vote in a competitive three-way race, and Diossa rolled the better-funded Pryor by more than 10,000 votes. Both Matos and Diossa face credible opponents in the general election (Republicans have Aaron Guckian running for lieutenant governor and James Lathrop for treasurer), but their performances Tuesday make them heavy favorites in those races.

Rough night for Mayor Elorza

We’re still tabulating the final results from the Rhode Map Pick ‘Em contest (check back tomorrow), but it’s safe to say Mayor Jorge Elorza won’t be the winner. Of the mayor’s three high-profile endorsements (Foulkes for governor, Cuervo for mayor, and Diossa for treasurer), only Diossa won. He also refused to publicly support Matos for lieutenant governor because of her connection to McKee. And if this picture on Twitter is to be believed, he picked losing candidates in the Senate and City Council races in his Silver Lake neighborhood.

New faces in the House

If you were paying close attention to the local House and Senate races, you probably aren’t completely caught off guard by Democrat Enrique Sanchez unseating 30-year incumbent Representative Anastasia Williams in House District 9. But still. On the House side, Sanchez and Cherie Cruz in House District 59 had two of the biggest progressive victories of the night. (Also, Sanchez’s brother, Miguel, easily won a City Council seat in Providence.) Other incumbents who lost races in the House were Representatives James McLaughlin (Brandon Voas appears to have the primary) and Jean Philippe Barros (he fell to Jennifer Stewart).Senators Bell and Mack run up the scoreIt appears as though Senate President Dominick Ruggerio will remain in power following a convincing win on Tuesday, but a few of the biggest progressive thorns in his side easily defeated their challengers too. Senator Sam Bell ran up the score on Providence Councilman David Salvatore in District 5 and Senator Tiara Mack cruised to a win over a former state representative Joe Almeida in District 6. The biggest pickup of the night for progressives was Jennifer Rourke, who won the Democratic primary for the Warwick seat held by retiring Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey.

The race for Providence council president begins now

This is way inside baseball, but there is still one interesting race left in Providence – and it could be months before we know the final outcome. With Council President John Igliozzi term-limited, there’s going to be a competitive race for the No. 2 elected official job in the capital city. There are several council races across the city that are likely to go to a recount before they are officially called, but look for Councilors Pedro Espinal, Rachel Miller, Jo-Ann Ryan, and James Taylor to take a shot at the presidency. With the council adding several progressives to the mix, Miller could emerge as the favorite.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you'd like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.









Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.