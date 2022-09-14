2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman’s home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday.

The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been parked at the home of Rep. Karen Bass during the burglary Saturday.

Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, previously said two firearms had been stolen during the break-in.