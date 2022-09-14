Key takeaways from the New Hampshire and Rhode Island primaries

The power of incumbency isn’t what it used to be

That’s largely because of which party held more competitive primaries. But as the dust settled on Wednesday, some interesting themes emerged from the results that are particularly relevant to New England.

New Hampshire and Rhode Island held the last contests of the primary season on Tuesday with a number of competitive races up and down the ballot in both states. As it happened, Rhode Island told us more about the state of the Democratic Party there, while New Hampshire revealed more about the Republican side.

On paper, Rhode Island shouldn’t have had a competitive primary for governor among Democrats. When Governor Gina Raimondo joined the Biden administration well over a year ago, that gave Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee ample time to establish himself as the frontrunner.

Advertisement

Think about it: he had all the tools of incumbency. He could drive discussion on policy, he had interest groups who needed him immediately that he could turn to for support. Fundraising shouldn’t have been a major concern.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

But McKee never figured out how to take advantage of this power. While political insiders may have felt that McKee would probably win the nomination, that was never certain until hours after the polls closed. He was declared the winner with just 32.8 percent of the vote.

In the end, McKee may have been saved by the simple fact that there were several candidates running against him, lowering the level of support he needed to win.

One politician who does know how to use the power of incumbency is New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu. He remains one of the most popular governors in America, and on Tuesday swatted away primary challenges from the right and and intimidated all but one Democrat from challenging him.

But Sununu also learned that the power of incumbency has limits. Sununu went out on a limb to endorse candidates in the state’s top three races, the US Senate race, and two Congressional races, and even personally recruited three candidates

Advertisement

All lost.

Voters might be exhausted

Despite historic sums of money spent in these contests, particularly from outside advocacy groups, voter turnout was down in both states, just as it was in Massachusetts last week.

Granted, this is compared to the Trump era, when voters of all political persuasions may have felt the stakes were higher. In these contests, the choice among candidates was based less on than subtle differences in ideology and personal backgrounds.

The Brown era in politics might be over

When Scott Brown shockingly won a Massachusetts US Senate election he became a national story and a harbinger of the Tea Party election that was to follow.

As it turned out, it would be Brown’s only major election win. And that was 12 years ago.

Since then Brown has lost twice — for reelection in 2012 in Massachusetts and in 2014 for US Senate in New Hampshire. On Tuesday, his wife, Gail Huff Brown, formerly a longtime Boston television reporter, came in a distant third place in her bid for Congress.

To be sure, the Browns will try to stay politically engaged, but with three losses in a row they might be in a New England Republican political no man’s land: too conservative for Massachusetts and too liberal for New Hampshire. (Huff Brown ran ads declaring she was the only abortion rights candidate in her contest.)

Advertisement

Rhode Island Democrats are all about the establishment

Few states had more active Democratic primaries than Rhode Island. It was not just the major contest for governor and the Second Congressional District, but in state house contests across the state that were waged largely on ideological grounds.

In nearly all of those contests, the more conservative establishment candidate won. This included Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, House Majority Leader Christopher Blazejewski, and Deputy House Speaker Charlene Lima, all of whom fended off legitimate challenges from the left.

Indeed, the progressive wing in Rhode Island will wake up Wednesday scratching their heads once again.

New Hampshire Republicans are all about MAGA

In the Granite State, there wasn’t even a debate about Donald Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party. All candidates for major office supported and defended him. But the ones that won were the ones who embraced his rhetoric fully. Notably, all of this happened without Trump endorsing any of the candidates.

In the US Senate contest, retired Army brigadier general Don Bolduc was the only candidate who said the 2020 election was stolen, as well as asserting there were tracking microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine. Sununu branded Bolduc as a conspiracy theorist, but Bolduc wound up victorious, narrowly defeating New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who conceded.

Meanwhile, the only pure election deniers running for the state’s First and Second Congressional seats Karoline Leavitt and Bob Burns, also won their respective nominations.

Advertisement

In New Hampshire, it’s moderate Republicans wondering why they didn’t stand a chance.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.