Maine’s 1st ski mountain restores to historic name

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s first ski mountain — created when the Civilian Conservation Corps carved a single trail in 1936 — is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain.

Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the name, and announced the change on Wednesday.

"It gives me great pleasure to return to our original name and also to know that this ski area is poised for a great future so others may experience what many of us already have,” said Ralph Lewis, general manager and Bridgton local.