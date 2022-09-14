Trump told Jordan’s king he would give him the West Bank, book says

The unreported offer to Abdullah is among the startling new details about Trump’s chaotic presidency in the book, ‘’The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021′' by Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, and Susan Glasser, staff writer for the New Yorker.

‘’I thought I was having a heart attack,’’ Abdullah II recalled to an American friend in 2018, according to a new book on the Trump presidency being published next week. ‘’I couldn’t breathe. I was bent doubled-over.’’

President Donald Trump once offered what he considered ‘’a great deal’' to Jordan’s King Abdullah II: control of the West Bank, whose Palestinian population long sought to topple the monarchy.

The book, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, is the latest in a long-running series of deeply reported, behind-the-scenes books featuring, or written by, Trump insiders, with some claiming that they tried to curb the 45th president’s worst instincts.

Baker and Glasser write that their book is based on reporting they did for their respective outlets ‘’as well as about 300 original interviews conducted exclusively for this book.’’ They added: ‘’We obtained private diaries, memos, contemporaneous notes, emails, text messages, and other documents that shed new light on Trump’s time in office.’’

The husband-and-wife journalists also conducted two interviews with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club and residence.

One theme that emerges in the book is a growing Trump fixation with attacking his perceived enemies and an increasing concern among top officials in his administration that they must prevent Trump’s lawlessness and erratic demands.

Several top officials ‘’were on the verge of quitting en masse,’’ according to the book, citing an October 2018 message Kirstjen Nielsen, the homeland security secretary, wrote to a top aide over the encrypted app Signal.

Chief of staff John F. Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, General Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke ‘’all’' wanted to quit, Nielsen wrote, according to the book.

At the time, Trump was fearful of losing control of Congress and eager to appeal to his base of supporters. Fox News was focusing attention on a caravan of migrants moving through Central America toward the southern border — referring to it as an ‘’invasion,’’ the book notes. Trump, in response, urged Nielsen to ‘’harden the border even to the point of pushing her to take action she had no authority to take,’’ according to the book.

Nielsen and Alex Azar, the health and human services secretary, even agreed that they would both resign in protest if Trump resumed family separations at the southern border. In fall 2018, she wrote to an aide, ‘’The insanity has been loosed.’’

Those officials ultimately left the administration but not in unison over one single issue.

‘’The people who were most fearful of his reign were those in the room with him,’’ Baker and Glasser write.

In November 2018, Democrats swept to power in the House, winning the majority.

WASHINGTON POST

Donald Trump and the US Justice Department don’t agree on much, but one thing they came to a consensus on is a retiring federal judge in Brooklyn.

Raymond Dearie, who last month announced his intention to retire after more than 30 years as a judge, is the sole person among four candidates that both Trump and the DOJ said they could support as a special master. If named by the Florida judge overseeing the case, Dearie would be tasked with reviewing thousands of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home to determine if Trump’s privilege claims apply to any of them.

Dearie was nominated by President Ronald Reagan in February 1986 and has handled everything from organized crime, terrorism, and corruption at FIFA to national security cases while serving a rotation on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

“Trump may think a Republican judge will help him, but it’s a big mistake to think that because Dearie is a Republican he’ll shade in favor of Trump in this case,” said Daniel R. Alonso, a former federal prosecutor in Brooklyn who served as chief of the office’s criminal division from 2002 to 2005. “Dearie is not a good pick for Trump here, because he doesn’t tolerate nonsense.”

Dearie is still an active judge, with senior status, on the Eastern District court, which includes three New York City counties as well as Long Island. A court official said he planned to take “inactive” status at the end of 2022. The Justice Department previously alerted Cannon that they’d defer to Dearie and the court to hash out if the special master job would be considered “outside employment.” Federal judges face limits on taking other jobs and receiving compensation, but there are fewer restrictions for senior judges.

As a district court judge, Dearie already has security clearance to view classified materials. The Florida judge has yet to rule on the DOJ’s request to carve out from the special master’s review a key set of roughly 100 documents that the government says feature classified markings. Dearie didn’t respond to a request for comment for this story.

Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor in Brooklyn who was a senior member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, said Dearie is “basically the platonic ideal of a fair wise jurist and you will hear that from prosecutors and defense counsel alike.” He recalled that when he was a prosecutor, Dearie was once late for a court appearance and sent him and the defense lawyer personal handwritten notes apologizing.

BLOOMBERG

Administration awards Gulf of Mexico drilling leases to oil giants

The Biden administration on Wednesday reinstated $190 million worth of leases to companies bidding to explore for oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico, despite widespread concerns about accelerating climate change.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management granted the 307 oil and gas leases as part of a compromise that won support last month from Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, for the Inflation Reduction Act and its roughly $369 billion in climate-related spending and tax credits.

The Lease Sale 257, which had been held in November 2021, had been invalidated by a federal judge in February.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration sought to stress that the sale would ‘’protect biologically sensitive resources, mitigate potential adverse effects on protected species, and avoid potential ocean user conflicts.’’

Gulf of Mexico federal offshore oil production accounts for 15 percent of total US crude oil production and federal offshore natural gas production in the Gulf accounts for 5 percent of total US output, according to the Energy Information Administration. And the gulf was the scene of the massive Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, a rig that was operating on behalf of BP.

Chevron submitted the highest sum of winning bids at $47 million. Other major successful bidders included Anadarko, BP, Shell, and ExxonMobil.

The Inflation Reduction Act specifies how the administration should deal with lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico. It instructs the administration to hold another lease sale for oil and gas alone. Subsequently, the bill says, there will be sales of oil and gas leases coordinated with lease sales of renewable energy from wind turbines.

Democrats have been divided over oil and gas lease sales with President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, all supporting them as part of the compromise with Manchin.

‘’What we’re trying to do is accentuate the good things about the bill while trying to stop the things that undercut the longer-term climate issues,’’ said Athan Manuel, offshore drilling expert with the Sierra Club. ‘’It is a difficult needle to thread.’’

WASHINGTON POST

FBI seizes MyPillow founder’s cellphone

FBI agents seized a cellphone belonging to Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder and prominent election denier, as part of a federal investigation into an alleged breach of voting machines in Colorado, according to Lindell.

The agents served Lindell with a search warrant and grand jury subpoena Tuesday afternoon in the drive-through area of a Hardee’s restaurant in Mankato, Minn., he said on his online TV show. Lindell said the agents questioned him about Tina Peters, the Mesa County, Colo., clerk who was indicted in March on charges that she helped an outsider copy sensitive data from the county’s elections systems in May 2021.

The FBI acknowledged that a warrant was served but declined to elaborate. ‘’Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge,’’ a spokesperson for the bureau’s Denver field office said in an e-mail.

Lindell said the FBI agents also asked him about an image copied from a Mesa County voting machine that was published on his website, Frank Speech.

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Lindell told The Washington Post that he was not involved in the copying of Mesa County’s election management system and did not meet Peters until she attended a ‘’cyber symposium’' he held in South Dakota in August 2021.

‘’I have no idea what went on then,’’ Lindell said. ‘’I have nothing to do with it.’’

The FBI’s action against Lindell, who has used his multimillion-dollar pillow fortune to finance high-profile films, conferences, and other media promoting disinformation about elections, points to a widening of the federal investigation into the alleged breach in Mesa County. The probe is one of multiple investigations underway into alleged security breaches of local elections offices in states also including Michigan and Georgia.

Efforts to access sensitive voting equipment — in some cases with the help of like-minded local officials — were aimed at finding evidence that the machines were used to rig the 2020 election. Access to such equipment is intended to be tightly controlled.

Other Trump allies have recently received subpoenas from federal investigators who are conducting investigations into events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and efforts to overturn the election. Lindell told The Post he has not received any subpoena from a grand jury investigating Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON POST