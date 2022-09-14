Baker slows lawmakers’ bid to transform state public health system

Local public health in our Commonwealth is even more decentralized and fractured than that described in the op-ed. Whereas Indiana and Kentucky each have fewer than 100 local public health departments, here in Massachusetts we have 351. These range from well-funded, professional departments in larger cities to all-volunteer boards of health in smaller rural towns.

It is encouraging that bipartisan efforts are gaining momentum in both Kentucky and Indiana to overhaul their underfunded local public health systems ( “Two red states show how the nation’s public health system can be fixed,” Opinion, Sept. 8). Closer to home, the local public health system in Massachusetts needs a similar transformation.

Advertisement

Our coalition of public health organizations has made tremendous progress building bipartisan support for reform, and Massachusetts is on the brink of implementing real solutions. The state has allocated $200 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to boost local public health capacity statewide, and in July the Legislature unanimously passed a bill that provides the blueprint for spending the federal money and will ensure that residents of the Commonwealth are provided with foundational public health services.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Unfortunately, Governor Baker returned the bill, known as SAPHE 2.0 (for the State Action for Public Health Excellence program) with an amendment that makes the adoption of minimum public health standards a local option. This would continue the municipal policy patchwork that makes our local public health system both ineffective and inequitable.

While the future of SAPHE 2.0 hangs in the balance, the need for reform is as urgent as ever. One way or another, this legislation must become law before the year is out.

Carlene Pavlos

Executive director

Massachusetts Public Health Association

Boston

Cheryl Sbarra

Executive director

Massachusetts Association of Health Boards

Wellesley

This letter was cosigned by officials with the Massachusetts Association of Public Health Nurses, Massachusetts Environmental Health Association, Massachusetts Health Officers Association, and Western Massachusetts Public Health Association.