Prisons are not meant to be nursing homes

Thank you for your editorial on the Supreme Judicial Court and medical parole in Massachusetts (“Mercy in short supply for frail, incapacitated inmates,” Sept. 9). People are sent to prison to be rehabilitated. When someone becomes too ill or incapacitated, it is time for them to be released on medical parole. Prisons are not set up as nursing homes, and it is inhumane for incarcerated people to be imprisoned while dying or in a wheelchair.

With numbers in prisons dropping to as low as 50 percent capacity, it appears the Department of Correction is trying to hang on to anyone they can. This is disgraceful, and I look to the SJC to further clarify the 2018 legislation that allows medical parole. Prison should be where you go to change your life, not a place that will end it.