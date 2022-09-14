Home of the Week: In Marblehead, the commanding ocean view steers the design

Year built 2012

Square feet 7175

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 5 full, 3 half

Sewer/water Public

Taxes $35,039 (2022)

Not a fan of the crowds at the beach in the summer? Well, rest assured: This contemporary Colonial offers stunning (and private) ocean views year round.

The home is perched on an inlet just north of Preston Beach. Mark Davidson Photography

Benches flank either side of the foyer, nestled into shallow nooks beneath 12-pane windows. Two closets with gray doors beyond the benches await coats, and a drum shade light fixture with concentric circles hangs from the ceiling. The walls are light gray with matching tile flooring. White French pocket doors straight ahead slide open to reveal a grand hall, with French doors at the far end looking out over the ocean. The walls are gray with white board-and-batten wainscoting, and twin sconces are affixed to both sides of the entryways to the rooms that radiate off the hall. Heated hardwood floors throughout the home will take away the fall chill.

The foyer features two closets and two benches. Mark Davidson Photography

The grand hall is two-stories high. Mark Davidson Photography

Gray pocket doors lead to a formal dining room, where a trio of windows offers views of the front lawn. A long, rectangular glass chandelier centers the space.

A sitting room, well, sits off the dining room, with a glass door and muntin-less floor-to-ceiling windows that offer an unrestricted view of the ocean. The walls are light blue in this room, which also features white built-in cabinets, a gas fireplace, and a coffered ceiling. The space above the fireplace is the perfect spot to hang a mirror or a piece of artwork. Two domed light fixtures illuminate the room. A door leads out to a concrete patio with wire railings that wraps around the house.

In the sitting room, muntin-less floor-to ceiling windows look out at the ocean. Mark Davidson Photography

There’s a half bath off the sitting room. It has gray walls, white board-and-batten wainscoting, and tile floors. A vessel sink sits atop a vanity with stone countertops and wooden cabinetry. Two cylindrical sconces flank a rectangular mirror.

An L-shaped home office lies just past the bathroom. White built-in shelves and cabinets line three of the walls. A glass door opens to a side lawn, and three sets of windows let in light from almost every angle. A cylindrical light fixture hangs from the ceiling.

Back in the main hall, a spherical, atom-like chandelier hangs high above from the second-floor ceiling. A staircase hugs the right wall. A French door sits in the center of a wall of windows, offering a clear view of the ocean.

To the right of the main hall is an open-concept living area. Bay windows overlooking the ocean provide a picturesque view from an informal dining table. Wooden built-in shelves on the far wall flank a wood-burning fireplace with a stone face and space to hang a TV. Sconces and recessed lighting illuminate the space.

The living area shares the space with a kitchen that offers extensive storage and ample counter room. An island with honed-granite countertops seats six and has wooden lower cabinets and a stainless steel built-in microwave. A white tile backsplash with a geometric inlay wraps around the edge of the space. White wooden upper and lower cabinets provide storage, as well as a seamless cover for the fridge and dishwasher. A six-burner stainless steel stove with a matching fume hood sits atop a double oven. Just past the stove, the countertop turns a corner into a hallway, offering a second sink and an extra dishwasher.

The dining area shares an open layout with the living area and kitchen. Mark Davidson Photography

The kitchen features an island with a honed-granite countertop that seats six. Mark Davidson Photography

Continuing down the hallway, one reaches a mudroom area with tile floors, a glass door to a deck, and built-in cabinets that stretch nearly all the way to the ceiling. A built-in bench with hooks along the wall above it offers a space to put on shoes. There is also a half bath with tile floors, a vanity with a stone countertop, and an oval mirror off the kitchen.

The deck wraps around the house. Mark Davidson Photography

A staircase to the second floor of the house leads almost directly to the guest bedroom. Windows on three of the four walls let in plenty of natural light and pair nicely with the cove ceiling and gray walls. A closet with double doors completes this space.

The hardwood flooring in all of the bedrooms has radiant heat. Mark Davidson Photography

At the other end of the hallway, a balcony overlooking the great hall provides yet another majestic view of the ocean. The owner suite sits to the right, opening with a sitting area centered on a gas fireplace. Windows cover one of the walls, allowing a more secluded ocean-viewing spot. A glass door opens to a Juliette balcony. Vaulted ceilings make the room feel even more spacious, and a ceiling fan with blades that look like tiny sails is a unique touch. Sconces frame the bed, but recessed lighting covers the rest of the space.

The en-suite bathroom features tile floors, a vaulted ceiling, a soaking tub, and room for a small sitting area. The walk-in shower has glass walls, tile flooring, and a built-in bench. A water closet is tucked away behind the shower. A pair of single vanities with matching stone countertops, sconces, and rectangular mirrors completes this space. A doorway leads to a walk-in closet with a bench, a window, and an island.

The owner suite boasts muntin-less windows to take in the ocean view. Mark Davidson Photography

The owner suite bath has a dual vanity. Mark Davidson Photography

The owner suite bath offers a walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Mark Davidson Photography

There’s an island in the owner suite walk-in closet. Mark Davidson Photography

The other three bedrooms sit across from the owner suite, down a hallway with sconces lining the left wall. The first room to the right offers three windows with ocean views, beige walls, and two closets. A bathroom with tile floors, gray walls, a double vanity with stone countertops, and a tiled shower is within easy access across the hall. A laundry room with tile flooring, a sink, cabinetry, and counter space sits next door. Two bedroom suites at the end of the hall each feature bay-like window sets, a single closet, and a full bathroom.

The third floor provides yet another bedroom suite, with carpeting, gray walls, recessed lighting, and a wet bar with a mini-fridge. A full bath with tile flooring, a shower with glass walls, and a porcelain vanity completes this floor.

This bedroom suite has a bay window that looks out at the water. Mark Davidson Photography

One of four bedroom suites in the home. Mark Davidson Photography

This bedroom has two closets. Mark Davidson Photography

The home offers a total of five full and three half baths. Mark Davidson Photography

The top floor holds the final bedroom suite. Mark Davidson Photography

The finished basement includes a wine cellar, a home theater, a wet bar, and plenty of room for entertaining, along with the home’s final half bath.

The wine cellar is in the basement next to the billiard and game rooms and the home theater. Mark Davidson Photography

The home has a theater with a screen and projector in the basement. Mark Davidson Photography

Matt Dolan from Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property, which sits on 0.39 of an acre.

