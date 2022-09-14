Room to Love: Playing all the angles

Thanks to an open floor plan, the kitchen in this Cohasset new-build needed to look great from every vantage point. Meg McSherry of Meg McSherry Interiors also wanted to highlight the woodsy view. She eliminated upper cabinetry on the window wall and brought the backsplash to the ceiling.

“The tile isn’t fancy, but dark grout gives it a bit of edge,” the Newton-based designer said.

Sconces from Schoolhouse punctuate the windows below crown molding that nods to the home’s Colonial style.

THE BRASS

Brass accents counterbalance the stainless steel range and stone countertops.

“Kitchens tend to be cold,” McSherry said. “Incorporating brass is an easy way to bring in warmth.”

Advertisement

THE CABINETRY

Aiming to acknowledge the ocean without going nautical, McSherry landed on Benjamin Moore’s “Nocturnal Gray” paint, which has teal undertones.

“Our goal was to find a blue that was a bit more complicated than navy,” she said.

And instead of a crisp white, she opted for a softer, creamier hue for the trim and upper cabinetry.

THE RUG

McSherry often uses vintage runners — this one is from Landry & Arcari — to inject soulful character into a kitchen.

Marni Elyse Katz captures good design @StyleCarrot on Instagram and Twitter. Send comments to Address@globe.com. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp and follow us on Twitter @globehomes.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.