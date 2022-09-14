After a successful launch of statewide tournaments, MIAA looking to make improvements in Year 2

In the first run through, attendance numbers were up in the postseason, and tournament revenues were too, when compared with the last full year pre-COVID (2018-19). Power ratings were introduced for tourney seeding.

Are there tweaks and fixes ahead? No doubt. But the foundation, five years in the making by the association’s tournament management committee, is now in place to build it out further.

FRANKLIN — The inaugural MIAA’s statewide tournament, launched in the middle of the pandemic, coupled with bus driver and officials’ shortages in 2021-22, was an overall success.

“I was in awe, we pulled it off,” said Westborough High athletic director Johanna DiCarlo at the TMC’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

DiCarlo, along with Burlington AD Shaun Hart, committee chair Jim O’Leary (St. John’s Prep), and associate executive director Sherry Bryant spearheaded the effort that led to the eventual passage of the plan by membership in February, 2020.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Now, what’s in store for 2022-23, besides continuing to build positive energy statewide.

“Coming into Year 2, we told people that we wanted input, we told people that we were going to be ever changing to make it better,” said Hart, who was newly-elected committee chair with the retirement of O’Leary. Wahconah AD Jared Shannon will serve as vice-chair.

“And I think we wanted two years to have actual data. And now going into Year 2, this is the year to be fixing, and tweaking the little things that need to happen to make the tournament what we want it to be . . . I think that this next year, with the people that are in [the TMC room], all of them caught up to speed, knowing what we now know, we can make tweaks.”

“I think that it is getting better, [we need to] communicate better, and keep the lines of communication better. . . . We’re not going to fix everything this year. We are going to keep moving it forward.”

Advertisement

One tweak passed unanimously Wednesday morning, the removal of the COVID/no contest language in tournament formats regarding games that were unable to be played. Going forward, regular-season games must be made up, and played. If there is a COVID issue resulting in a school being unable to field a varsity team, the game can be cancelled, but it must be made up.

Other notes of interest . . .

▪ Will the field hockey finals remain at regional high school sites? The Division 1 and 2 state field hockey finals at Burlington High were well-received, but is there a road to a bigger venue, say a college, like WPI? There will be more clarity Thursday when the soccer committee convenes (and football too), and discuss the college option.

▪ The discussion on power ratings and margin of victory will move forward, and with the fulltime presence of recent MIAA hire Jim Clark, the creator of the formula, there is optimism that the process will ultimately be more efficient. The expectation is to release the first set of power ratings the week of Sept. 26. Daily live ratings remains a long-term goal.

* The numbers are not final, but Sherry Bryant expects that tournament revenue from 2021-22 will likely be $200,000 better than the last full year, in 2019.

* There was a spirted discussion regarding end-of-season regular-season basketball games, and the current ‘league/district’ designation to allow a game exemption (21st game) for playing a championship game. There are tournaments, such as the 20-year Westborough girls’ basketball tournament, or the comeback of the Clark Tournament (boys’ basketball) that fall under those guidelines.

Advertisement









Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.