After a turbulent year, Matt Barnes seems to have found his groove again for the Red Sox bullpen

“Last night was awesome,” Barnes said before the series finale with the Yankees Wednesday. “I think since coming back with the exception of like, one or two outings, it’s been really good. Obviously the stuff has kind of ticked up. I kind of understand when I lose something, then correct it immediately and be able to actually make it in game.”

Matt Barnes appears to have found himself. In his last 17 games since returning from the injured list, the righthander has pitched to the tune of a 2.30 ERA, yielding four runs in 15 ⅔ innings pitched. In the ninth inning of a tie game Tuesday against the Yankees, Barnes averaged 96 miles per hour on his fastball in the ninth. That’s his best velocity on his four-seamer in any outing this year. Barnes pitched a scoreless frame with a strikeout, keeping the game tied, 4-4, at the time.

With the way Barnes is pitching, manager Alex Cora said the team will continue to weaponize him in a high-leverage role out of the bullpen, a position that escaped Barnes in the middle of last season after his struggles.

“He’s done a good job for us,” Cora said. “He’s been consistent and you know he’s willing to keep going out there. It really doesn’t matter if he’s fatigued. He’s missed this game for a while and he’s proven to a lot of people that he’s capable of being a big a big league pitcher and can contribute.”

Hosmer impressed with Casas

Eric Hosmer (back) hopes he can play again this season. The season, however, is rapidly coming to a close with just 19 games left for the Red Sox after the Yankees leave town. Hosmer, however, is remaining optimistic.

“We’re doing everything we can to get back out there,” Hosmer said. “But at the same, we’re going to be smart about it. But, certainly, we’re trying to do everything we can to get back out there and just be there and be available for the team in any kind of way.”

Hosmer, who celebrated the birth of his son, Jack, last weekend, said he’s been keeping tabs despite being away from the team. He’s paid attention to rookie Triston Casas, a mentee of Hosmer’s, put together some quality at-bats during his first big league stint, including Casas’ homer off Gerrit Cole on Tuesday night.

“He looks comfortable, man,” Hosmer said. “I’ve really enjoyed watching him. I think he’s had some great swings. Some balls I was watching on TV, as soon as he starts to swing it looks like it’s gonna be gone and he just misses it by a little. But the swing looks great. He looks comfortable, he looks great over there at first defensively. He looks exactly like how we thought it would be.”

If the Red Sox decide Casas isn’t quite major league ready at the start of next season, they could depend on Hosmer as their everyday first baseman. If the Sox believe Casas is their guy, then they could trade Hosmer. The Sox would have some leverage, considering a team could get him on the books for just the league minimum — which was set at $700,000 this season — while the Padres would take on the remaining part of his deal.

Whatever the Red Sox decide to do, Hosmer is confident the back issues will be a non-factor heading into next year.

Eovaldi

Nate Eovaldi (shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw to hitters again Sunday, if he doesn’t pitch in a road game for Double A Portland or Triple A Worcester … Kutter Crawford, who has been on the injured list since Sept. 1 with a shoulder impingement, has been playing catch and feels good. “My shoulder is back to normal and I want to pitch again,” he said. “It’s up to the team.” Crawford hasn’t thrown off a mound since his last game on Aug. 30, so there may not be time to build up before the end of the season … Franchy Cordero was in the clubhouse walking with a limp because of the sprained right ankle he suffered on Sept. 5. He is out for the season … Outfielder Jaylin Davis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple A Worcester.The Red Sox added infielder Yu Chang to the active roster Wednesday after claiming the utility infielder off waivers from the Rays just a couple of days prior. The Red Sox marked Chang’s third team this season. Between the Guardians, Pirates, and the Rays Chang hit .236 with three homers in 115 plate appearances. “I was very surprised that Boston picked me up,” Chang said through a team interpreter. “It really shocked me. It was not really in my plans. I was anxious for the first couple of days. I don’t know what the next step is.” ... Barnes and his wife, Chelsea, will partner with Uncork for a Cause. The couple will host a wine event Thursday that will benefit Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program. The event will take place at Hotel Commonwealth in Boston. – Red Sox players will take photos with fans on the field before the Red Sox-Royals matchup on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The invitation is open to fans of all ages attending the game. Gates will open 30 minutes early at 11:35 a.m. for the 1:35 p.m. matchup. Fans are asked to bring their own cameras.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.