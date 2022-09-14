All the signs are there, Red Sox bullpen is in need of a major makeover

That Familia was deemed the best choice for extra innings against their blood rivals illustrates how problematic the bullpen has been for the Red Sox.

There were no gasps. Familia allowed three runs in the 10th inning of what proved to be a 7-6 loss against the Yankees. He walked three of the first four batters he faced before Gleyber Torres lined a three-run double to the gap in right.

Jeurys Familia broke the news of his own departure on Tuesday night, telling reporters after the game that he had been designated for assignment by the Red Sox.

Familia was released by the Phillies on Aug. 6 after pitching terribly, signed with the Red Sox three days later, and was back in the majors on Aug. 13 after one appearance in Triple A.

He left the Sox having put 17 runners on base in 10 1/3 innings.

Sox relievers have the second-most losses in the American League (30), the second-most blown saves (27), the second-highest ERA (4.50), and the most hit batters (43).

Remaking the bullpen is one of the bold-faced items on Chaim Bloom’s list of offseason projects. Poor relief pitching has been an issue going back to April.

The Sox have used 20 relievers this season, not counting four position players who were pressed into service for an inning each.

Based on the current 40-man roster, here’s a look at who they have to sort through as the season comes to an end.

Under contract for next season: (2) RHP Matt Barnes, RHP Garrett Whitlock.

Barnes has $7.5 million coming to him next season. The 2021 All-Star struggled for the better part of a calendar year before regaining command of his fastball and curveball. He’s worth bringing back, especially given his recent results. The alternative is a trade but there’s likely more value in banking on what they have seen in recent weeks.

Whitlock has the talent and pitch mix of a starter and should be given every opportunity to be in the 2023 rotation. If he does stay in the bullpen, is a multi-inning role that requires two-plus days of between appearances the way to go?

Under team control for next season (9): RHP Eduard Bazardo, RHP Ryan Brasier, LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, RHP Tyler Danish, RHP Zack Kelly, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP Kaleb Ort, RHP John Schreiber, LHP Josh Taylor.

Houck was successful as the closer before a back injury and subsequent surgery ended his season. Schreiber was a product of good scouting and coaching, having become one of the best late-inning relievers in the game after being designated for assignment by the Tigers during spring training 2021.

They’re in. Beyond that, everybody else in this group could be dropped off the roster or put in a position of having to make the team out of spring training.

Hernandez, for all his ability, has been invisible much of this season because of injury and underperformance. Danish and Kelly have shown flashes of potential.

It’s probably time to cut ties with Taylor, who made only eight appearances in 2020 and none this season.

Brasier still has good velocity. But opposing hitters have an .828 OPS against him this season.

Starters who could move into the bullpen (3): RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP Connor Seabold, RHP Josh Winckowski.

If Chris Sale returns healthy and the Sox supplement their rotation with reliable starters, these rookies are bullpen candidates. Crawford’s 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings suggests he’d be a good fit for a relief role.

Advertisement

Free agents after the season (1): LHP Matt Strahm.

Strahm intended to market himself as a starter. As a reliever, he’s been devastating against lefties. He’s a good candidate to return if he wants to stay in the bullpen.

Prospects on the horizon: LHP Shane Drohan, RHP Ryan Fernandez, LHP Chris Murphy, LHP Brandon Walter, RHP Jake Wallace, RHP Thaddeus Ward.

These are players likely to get a look in spring training. Maybe somebody will make a good case.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.