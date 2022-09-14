Chargers will be without star receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) for Thursday night’s showdown against the Chiefs

Coach Brandon Staley on Tuesday said Allen’s injury “is going to take some time.” Allen is in his 10th season and has caught at least 95 passes the past five years, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Allen sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s 24-19 win over the Raiders. Allen said he felt a slight pull and the hamstring tightened after he planted his foot to the turf during the second quarter. Despite only seeing 22 snaps, he led the Chargers with 66 receiving yards and was tied for the lead in catches with four.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been declared out for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury.

Joshua Palmer is expected to get the start in place of Palmer and DeAndre Carter is likely to see increased playing time. Both had three catches against the Raiders, while Carter had a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Chargers a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Tight end Donald Parham will miss his second straight game also because of a hamstring injury.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson could make his Chargers debut after undergoing ankle surgery three weeks ago. Jackson is listed as questionable after being limited in practice for the second straight day.

More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5 percent increase over last season.

The league and Nielsen also said that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3 percent from last year.

A record seven Week 1 games were decided by 3 points or fewer and five came down to a winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.

NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle and the Seahawks’ 17-16 narrow victory over Denver averaged 19.8 million across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. That is the most-watched Monday night game since New Orleans faced New England in 2009 (21.4 million).

Simmons’s streak will end

Justin Simmons’s 66-game starting streak will end this weekend after the Broncos’ star safety sustained a thigh injury in the season opener. Coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed the injury Wednesday, when Simmons was placed on injured reserve, sidelining him at least a month. The Broncos promoted cornerback Essang Bassey from their practice squad to take his roster spot. Hackett said Simmons finished the game after getting hurt in the second half of Denver’s 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. He had nine tackles and his second career fumble recovery. “He’s a tough guy, so he stayed in there and rolled with it and finished the game,” Hackett said. Simmons has been a workhorse over his seven-year career in Denver. He played every snap from 2018-19 and hasn’t missed a game since sitting out the final three weeks of the 2017 season because of an ankle injury. Second-year safety Caden Sterns is expected to take Simmons’ place beginning Sunday when the Broncos host the Texans … The Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback against the Browns on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision to stay with Flacco this week despite a less-than-inspired performance by the 37-year-old and the rest of the offense in a 24-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. “There were a lot of things that we as a team could have done to help out a lot during the game, too,” Saleh said. “We’ll give it another run and I think Joe will be a lot better.” Flacco, starting for the injured Zach Wilson, was 37 of 59 for 307 yards and one touchdown — in the game’s final minute — with one interception while facing constant pressure from the Ravens. Flacco was sacked three times and hit 11 times behind a shuffled offensive line … Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed and will miss the team’s home opener against the Panthers. Robinson had four tackles and defended a pass in the season-opening 21-20 win over the Titans.

