EMass. girls’ soccer: Eight points in two games from Hull sophomore Fallon Ryan headlines Players of the Week

Lauren Boughner, Masconomet — With three goals and an assist, the junior paced Masco to a 6-0 win over Saugus. She also had two more goals in a 4-0 shutout of Danvers.

Maddy Genser, Newton South — The senior netted four goals in two games to fuel two Dual County League wins for the unbeaten No. 2 Lions.

Georgia Prouty, Danvers — The sophomore scored both goals in a 2-0 Northeastern win over Peabody. She added two goals and an assist in a 6-0 win over Gloucester.