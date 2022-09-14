EMass. girls’ soccer: Eight points in two games from Hull sophomore Fallon Ryan headlines Players of the Week

Lauren Boughner, Masconomet — With three goals and an assist, the junior paced Masco to a 6-0 win over Saugus. She also had two more goals in a 4-0 shutout of Danvers.
Maddy Genser, Newton South — The senior netted four goals in two games to fuel two Dual County League wins for the unbeaten No. 2 Lions.
Georgia Prouty, Danvers — The sophomore scored both goals in a 2-0 Northeastern win over Peabody. She added two goals and an assist in a 6-0 win over Gloucester.
Fallon Ryan, Hull — The sophomore racked up a staggering five assists in a 7-1 South Shore League win over Mashpee, and she connected for three goals two days later against nonleague foe Mystic Valley to keep the Pirates (3-0) undefeated.
Advertisement
Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.