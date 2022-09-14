Game 143: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

All eyes will continue to be on Aaron Judge. After belting two more home runs Tuesday, the Yankees outfielder is now at 57 with 20 games remaining, four behind Roger Maris’s franchise record set in 1961.

After dropping Tuesday night’s opener in 10 innings , the Red Sox will look to salvage a split with the Yankees when the series concludes Wednesday.

Rookie Brayan Bello will get the start Wednesday and is facing the Yankees for the first time in his career.

Lineups

YANKEES (86-56): TBA

Pitching: LHP Nestor Cortes (9-4, 2.73 ERA)

RED SOX (69-73): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (1-5, 5.79 ERA)

Advertisement

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Bello: Has not faced any Yankees batters

Red Sox vs. Cortes: Christian Arroyo 0-3, Xander Bogaerts 1-9, Yu Chang 0-2, Rafael Devers 2-9, Kiké Hernández 1-3, J.D. Martinez 2-7, Reese McGuire 1-4, Tommy Pham 1-7, Kevin Plawecki 2-2, Rob Refsnyder 4-6, Trevor Story 1-2, Alex Verdugo 0-3

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Stat of the day: Eight of the 14 games between the Red Sox and Yankees have been decided by one run, with each team winning four.

Notes: Bello has a 3.55 ERA over his past six outings (four starts). … In his one appearance against the Red Sox, Cortes allowed eight hits and four runs over 3⅔ innings on July 8. It was the shortest of his 24 outings this season. … Triston Casas became the first Red Sox player to hit a home run in his first career plate appearance against the Yankees since Pat Dodson did so on Sept. 14, 1986 at Yankee Stadium. … Aaron Judge’s 57 home runs through 142 team games are the most in franchise history ahead of Babe Ruth (56, 1921) and Roger Maris (55, 1961). He has 10 multi-homer games on the season, one shy of the major league single-season record shared by Hank Greenberg (1938 Detroit Tigers) and Sammy Sosa (1998 Chicago Cubs).

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.