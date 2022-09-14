Gisele Bündchen breaks silence on Tom Brady’s NFL return, and what’s next for her own career

Rumors have swirled about the couple and a possible rift following Brady’s decision to resume playing, and Bündchen addressed the criticism she’s faced for wanting her husband to be around the family more.

In an interview with Elle magazine published Tuesday , the Brazilian superstar model revealed a bit about her relationship with her famous husband in the wake of his decision to return to the NFL . The interview comes just a month after Brady had a rare 11-day absence from training camp with the Buccaneers ahead of his 23rd professional season.

Tom Brady is getting back to work. So is his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bündchen, 42, put her modeling career aside after marrying Brady in 2009 while he was in the middle of a 20-year career with the Patriots. She shot just a few campaigns a year during that time after becoming a superstar in her 20s.

“I’ve done my part,” Bündchen told Elle, which was to support Brady.

“I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

But now, Elle writes, as Bündchen and Brady’s children get older, the model is working to figure out her next step. That focuses primarily on working “with brands that are thinking seriously about the environment,” according to Elle.

“I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife,” she said. “And now it’s going to be my turn.”

Gossip reports have indicated a rift between the couple. She didn’t address the speculation when asked by Elle during the interview this month. Instead, the focus was on Bündchen’s future.

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she said. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

