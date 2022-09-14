Just as he said he would, Mac Jones returns to Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH – Quarterback Mac Jones was at practice Wednesday and that was music to a Patriots fan’s ears.

With Jeezy’s hit “Back” as a soundtrack, Jones did some stretching and throwing during the window media was allowed to watch the full-pads workout.

Jones had X-rays on his back following Sunday’s loss in Miami. Those X-rays came back normal, and Jones made good on his prediction that he’d be good to go for practice when speaking to reporters Monday.