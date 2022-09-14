Just as he said he would, Mac Jones returns to Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH – Quarterback Mac Jones was at practice Wednesday and that was music to a Patriots fan’s ears.
With Jeezy’s hit “Back” as a soundtrack, Jones did some stretching and throwing during the window media was allowed to watch the full-pads workout.
Jones had X-rays on his back following Sunday’s loss in Miami. Those X-rays came back normal, and Jones made good on his prediction that he’d be good to go for practice when speaking to reporters Monday.
The team’s first official injury report ahed of this week’s game vs. the Steelers comes out later in the day and it’s likely Jones will be listed in some capacity.
Advertisement
There was also positive news on the defensive side as Adrian Phillips, who left the Dolphins game just before halftime with a rib injury, was in attendance.
In addition, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, wearing his familiar No. 61, was on hand for his first practice since signing with the practice squad.
Practice squad defenders Cameron McGrone and LaBryan Ray were the only players not spotted.
Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.