Led by David Hamilton, Red Sox minor leaguers are stealing bases at unprecedented rate for farm system

Last Saturday, the Double A Portland middle infielder swiped his 65th base of the season, breaking a Sea Dogs’ record that had stood since 1999, when the franchise was a Marlins affiliate. Since then, he’s kept the pedal down, stealing another base on Sunday and, after an offday on Monday, three more on Tuesday to reach 69 for the season.

Baseball-Reference.com’s minor league stolen base records date to 1941. Hamilton’s 69 steals are the most by a Red Sox minor leaguer in the website’s annals, surpassing the 68 bags swiped by Gus Burgess in 1981. Jacoby Ellsbury — who stole 70 bases in the big leagues in 2009 — is the only Red Sox known to have stolen more bases in a season than Hamilton.

“I love [stealing bases] a good bit,” chuckled Hamilton, who is hitting .243/.335/.400 with 12 homers in his first full season with the Red Sox following an offseason trade from the Brewers. “Get on first, I’m looking to go. I’m fast, so that helps.”

Indeed. Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham suggested that Hamilton has speed that grades as a 70 on the 20-to-80 scouting scale (80 being the highest), making him quite possibly the fastest runner in the system. When Hamilton reaches base, he usually doesn’t stay there long, typically taking off in the first pitch or two unless he senses a pitchout or a pitcher uses an extreme slide-step.

“I’m not just blindly stealing. If a pitcher is too quick or I know there’s going to be a pitchout, I might shut it down,” said Hamilton, who said that he’s studied video of Rickey Henderson while trying to advance his craft. “But most of the time, I’m looking to go and if they lift the leg and I get a good jump, I’m going to go. I think the most important part is the jump. If you get a good jump and you’re fast enough, you’ll get in there.”

That is certainly true of Hamilton, who has been successful on a remarkable 69 of 77 (89.6 percent) steal attempts. Yet he is not alone among Red Sox minor leaguers who are turning games into track meets.

A whopping 15 Red Sox minor leaguers have at least 20 steals this season, including six who have stolen at least 25, contributing to overall numbers that represent a stunning departure from precedent for the farm system. Sox minor league affiliates are averaging 1.28 steals per game and an 80.2 percent success rate on steal attempts — both the highest known numbers in the team’s history.

So how to explain this explosion in running?

Part of it is a function of the sort of players who are now making their way through the Sox system. There is a clear emphasis on finding players who have explosive speed and athleticism — with an increased effort to find players who have the speed and versatility to play all over the field — and the Red Sox are turning it loose.

The lower levels of the system are now stocked with some of the best middle-of-the-field athletes the system has featured in years, with Hamilton joined by Ceddanne Rafaela in Double A Portland as well as Single A Salem infielders Eddinson Paulino and Brainer Bonaci along with Florida Complex League standout Miguel Bleis, among many others.

“There’s more athleticism. Those guys who can run, you’re going to be more aggressive, at least for us,” said Abraham. “I think like you’re kind of seeing a trend towards that for most teams and players looking for more athleticism. Those guys are playing more, getting in the lineup through versatility, and they feel like they can make an impact on the bases.”

Yet while Hamilton is new to the system, many of the Sox’ leading base stealers were already in the organization in 2021. Red Sox minor league teams are averaging 1.60 steals per game, a whopping 42 percent increase from the 2021 season — too much to explain based on personnel alone.

It’s worth noting that the Sox’ huge jump in both base stealing and success (they have gone up from 73.1 percent in 2021 to this season’s 80.7 percent mark) is part of a minors-wide trend. Across the minors, according to MLB, steal attempts have gone up roughly 27 percent compared with 2019, with the success rate increasing from 68 to 77 percent.

That increase, of course, coincides with the introduction of new pace-of-game rules in the minors — in particular, the rule limiting pitchers to two step-offs from the rubber with a runner on base. On a third step-off, a pitcher must either pick off the runner or be charged with a balk.

That rule — implemented across minor league levels this season — has changed the risk/reward calculus for some potential base stealers. While Hamilton typically runs well before a pitcher has attempted his second pick-off (Portland manager Chad Epperson estimated Hamilton has stolen no more than a handful of bases after multiple pickoff attempts), other runners with more modest speed have been more aggressive once a pitcher is staring down a balk.

“After two step-offs, guys know they can maybe take another half-step or longer,” said Abraham. “Guys are very aware if there’s been two step-offs, they have a better opportunity to go, but I don’t think it’s been a huge difference [in the Sox system].”

But the minors-wide data has been dramatic enough that MLB is bringing the two step-off limit to the big leagues next year, with hopes of both accelerating the pace of play and motivating players to see more benefit to attempting steals and showcase their full range of athletic gifts.

Could that mean that Hamilton and other base stealers will chase 130 bags, the holy grail of base thieves established by Henderson in 1982?

“One-thirty?! I don’t know about 130,” said Hamilton. “That’s a lot. But if I can get to 70 again next year, that’ll be good.”

In a sport that hasn’t seen a player steal 50 bases in five seasons, such an ambition represents a potentially notable change to the way the game is played.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.