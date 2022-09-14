Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

Martin Scheinman , the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the 5,567 players in the minor league bargaining unit had signed union authorization cards since the drive started Aug. 28. He did not provide the sides a specific number.

Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason.

The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier.

“This historic achievement required the right group of players at the right moment to succeed,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement. “Minor leaguers have courageously seized that moment, and we look forward to improving their terms and conditions of employment through the process of good faith collective bargaining.”

MLB had agreed Saturday that it would voluntarily accept a union if there was majority support and would not force players to petition the National Labor Relations Board to hold a representation election.

“Major League Baseball has a long history of bargaining in good faith with unions, including those representing minor and major league umpires, and major league players,” the league said in a statement. “Based on the authorization cards gathered, MLB has voluntarily and promptly recognized the MLBPA as the representatives of minor league players. We are hopeful that a timely and fair collective bargaining agreement will be reached.”

Minor leaguers are expected to choose player representatives who will lead them in bargaining during the offseason. MLB and the big league union have had a contentious relationship that led to nine work stoppages, including a 99-day lockout last winter that delayed the start of this season.

Minor league union dues are likely to be a fraction of big league dues: $85 per day this year over the 182-day season.

Next year’s minor league schedule opens March 31 at Triple-A and April 6 at lower levels, when the minor leaguers’ leverage may be greatest. A strike could lead each team to keep its dozen or so optioned players at training complexes playing makeshift games.

The big league union has represented optioned players since 1981.

Ramírez homers as Guardians beat Angels for 6th straight win

José Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 for their sixth consecutive victory.

Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez each had three hits as AL Central-leading Cleveland (76-65) moved 11 games over .500 for the first time since September 2020.

With Amed Rosario aboard after a leadoff single, Ramírez drove a 3-1 slider from Ryan Tepera (4-3) deep to right for his 27th homer. The All-Star third baseman also leads the Guardians with 111 RBIs.

“In reality, we’re in a rebuild, but it’s a bit different when you have very talented players that know how to play the game the right way,” Ramírez said. “It’s fun to see them, and as long as we keep playing our way, it’s going to be fun to watch.”

The Guardians opened a four-game lead over the Chicago White Sox, who lost 3-0 to last-place Colorado. The win streak for Cleveland matches a season high.

“Ramírez does a little bit of everything and he’s really tough to pitch to,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “That’s why I walked him two or three times in this series already, but in that situation, you can’t put the winning run on second in Rosario.”

Advertisement

Castro homers as Pirates rout Reds in four-game sweep

Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 10-4 victory. Rookie Oneil Cruz connected for a two-run drive, helping last-place Pittsburgh to its first four-game win streak since mid-July. Ke’Bryan Hayes had three of the Pirates’ 12 hits. “It’s been a lot of fun,” Castro said through an interpreter. “It’s what we’ve worked for. We’ve been working diligently, and we’re communicating. It’s good to see results.” It was Pittsburgh’s first four-game series sweep in Cincinnati since July 11-14, 1991 ... Kyle Freeland outdueled Dylan Cease and put a dent in a push by the Chicago White Sox for a playoff spot, pitching 6 ⅔ shutout innings as the Colorado Rockies earned a 3-0 victory. The White Sox fell four games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 19 games remaining. Chicago travels to Cleveland for a makeup game Thursday, and the teams return to Chicago for a three-game series starting Sept. 20. Freeland (9-9) frustrated a Chicago lineup that was 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. He worked around seven hits and three walks, striking out five. Freeland has posted a 2.17 ERA over his last four starts. Chicago fell to 20-9 in games started by Cease. Daniel Bard struck out three in the ninth for his 30th save ... Cristian Javier allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and the Houston Astros beat Detroit 2-1 for a seven-game season sweep of the Tigers. Javier (9-9) struck out eight and walked none, winning for the third time in four decisions. He retired 13 in a row before Riley Greene’s two-out single in the sixth. “They didn’t have a lot of righties in their lineup, so I knew I was mostly going to be using my slider against right-handed hitters,” Javier said. “I think our whole rotation is focused on attacking the strike zone and doing the best we can. Right now, we’re all doing that well.” Ryan Pressly, Houston’s fourth pitcher, threw a one-hit ninth for his 28th save in 32 chances, finishing a four-hitter.