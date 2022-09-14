More than 121 million fans watched NFL games on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5 percent increase over last season.

The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3 percent from last year.

A record seven Week 1 games were decided by 3 points or fewer and five came down to a winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.