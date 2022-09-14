Prospects Fabian Lysell and John Beecher are long shots to crack Bruins roster, but they will give it a whirl

The speedy Lysell, 19, arrived in town three weeks ago after suiting up for Sweden in the World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta. The 6-foot-3-inch Beecher, 21, trained much of the summer in Ann Arbor, Mich., using his time to trim some 15 pounds, hoping a leaner look will improve his speed, endurance, and overall shot at landing a varsity job.

Their destinations and futures to be determined, top prospects John Beecher and Fabian Lysell were among the 25 fresh faces in Brighton Wednesday for the official start of Bruins rookie camp, which will shift to high gear Friday when the wide-eyed frosh begin play in a three-game tournament in Buffalo.

Both young forwards are long shots to crack an experienced, veteran Bruins roster, but it’s getting on late-September, Maggie, and they’re here to prove they couldn’t have tried anymore.

“Absolutely … I’m here to make an NHL roster,” said Beecher, asked if could see a clear path to securing a varsity job. “That’s been my dream ever since I was a little kid, so whether that’s a couple of weeks or a couple of months from now, all it takes is one injury, a call-up, and give it everything you’ve got to be able to stick. The biggest thing is to keep at it no matter where I’m at this year.”

If one or both were able to make it, the pressure could be squarely on Nick Foligno and Craig Smith, the veteran free agent acquirees who combine for $6.9 million in cap space. General manager Don Sweeney has the contractual elbow room to deal both, though Foligno, who put only two pucks across the goal line last season, has the right to nix deals with 16 of the other 31 NHL teams.

Lysell, chosen No. 21 in the ‘21 draft, is a right winger, the same as Smith. Beecher is a natural center, a spot new coach Jim Montgomery is expected to fill with Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Charlie Coyle, and Tomas Nosek. The only vulnerable one in that lot is Nosek, but if Beecher proves worthy of making the show, he could bump Foligno for a spot on wing.

In ‘22, cap consequences often factor, sometimes quite significantly, into transactions.

Ryan Mougenel, coach of the Providence Bruins, led the frosh through their paces at Warrior Arena and will again Thursday morning before the trip to Buffalo. Post-workout, he offered typical first-day accolades for Lysell and Beecher, but also acknowledged the difficulty in knowing any youngster’s trajectory.

“I’m not going to stand up here and tell you I have all the answers when it comes to the growth of a player,” said Mougenel. “Nobody knows that other than, you know, people that are exposed to it every day ... looking at Marchy [Brad Marchand]. I don’t know what his first year was in Providence, but if the coach got up here and said he thought he was going to be one of the best players, I would have been, like, ‘Really?’ ”

Focusing for a moment on Lysell’s chances, Mougenel added, “I think he has a lot of the makings to be a player. So do a lot of the other guys, too, right? I think how you approach every game, how you approach every day, that’s a big part of the growth of a player.”

Lysell left Sweden last season and began his full North American immersion with the Vancouver Giants, once Milan Lucic’s team, and led the WHL squad in scoring (22-40—62). Headed into the weekend tournament, with the Bruins set to oppose Ottawa Friday afternoon, he stands as the club’s most promising prospect at forward. It’s his abundant speed that separates him from defenders, as well as other in-house prospects.

“You always try to use your strength to your advantage,” said Lysell, musing over how he can win a spot on Montgomery’s squad. “I mean, I am here with my skill set for speed and creating chances and all that — but I also want to work on my all-around game and I think it’s one of the best spots to be in to learn and grow throughout the process here.”

Upcoming

After Friday’s 3:30 p.m. game, the Bruins will face the Penguins at the same time on Saturday, then follow up a Sunday workout with a 10 a.m. faceoff Monday vs. the Devils ... Sweeney will address the media prior to Monday’s tourney- wrapper ... Lysell skated on a line with Jakub Lauko (drafted No. 77 in 2018) and free agent signee Georgii Merkulov, who signed in April after his one season at Ohio State. “Felt good,” said Lysell. “You know, first practice, a lot of new players … but it was good. I think we’re going to play together [in Buffalo], but we’ll see. I’d like to do that.” ... Jakub Zboril, his game taking shape prior to a knee injury ending his season at game No. 10 in 2022-23, apparently buffed up during his recovery. “I didn’t really recognize him,” said Mougenel. “He’s full of muscle.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.