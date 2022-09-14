Quartet of Massachusetts golfers knocked out in match play at US Mid-Amateur

Four Massachusetts golfers were eliminated Wednesday at the US Mid-Amateur at the Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Jake Shuman, a co-medalist out of Needham, was defeated by Bryce Hanstad, of Edina, Minn., in the quarterfinals of match play. Shuman defeated Austin Spicer of Portland, Ore., in the Round of 64.