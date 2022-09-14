fb-pixel Skip to main content
Golf

Quartet of Massachusetts golfers knocked out in match play at US Mid-Amateur

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated September 14, 2022, 18 minutes ago

Four Massachusetts golfers were eliminated Wednesday at the US Mid-Amateur at the Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Jake Shuman, a co-medalist out of Needham, was defeated by Bryce Hanstad, of Edina, Minn., in the quarterfinals of match play. Shuman defeated Austin Spicer of Portland, Ore., in the Round of 64.

In the Round of 64, Weston’s Matthew Cowgill was eliminated by Thad Hudgens of Longwood, Fla., Wilbraham’s Matthew Naumec lost his showdown with Chris Thayer of Golden, Colo., and Brockton’s Matt Parziale, the 2017 titlist, lost to Dalton Melnyk of Atlanta.

