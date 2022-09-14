Red Sox again a comedy of errors in another loss to the Yankees despite a strong start from Brayan Bello

Little League night made its way to Fenway in the Sox’ 5-3 loss, dropping them to 69-74.

In their series finale against the Yankees Wednesday, it was easy to forget that was one of their missions heading into 2022.

The Red Sox made a concerted effort to be a better defensive team this season.

In the top of the fifth inning, after Brayan Bello pitched four scoreless — though laborious — innings in a 0-0 contest, the Sox defense unraveled.

Three runs would score in that frame, all of them unearned, en route to a 5-3 loss for the Sox.

After Bello struck out Jose Trevino for the first out of the inning, Aaron Hicks hit a hard grounder toward Xander Bogaerts. The shortstop had Hicks played perfectly, shifting toward the second base side of the bag. Yet Bogaerts could not come up with the ball. Instead, it skipped into the outfield for an error.

The next batter, Aaron Judge, reached base on a broken-bat single. Then Gleyber Torres, the only Yankee hitter who had Bello’s number all evening, collected his third hit of the night with a line drive single to right field.

What occurred next was hard to watch.

Alex Verdugo fielded the ball cleanly and came up throwing home. But Christian Arroyo, the first baseman, was late setting up Verdugo with a target as the cutoff man. Arroyo then tried to play catch-up, but by that time, it was too late, and Verdugo’s throw had already skipped past him. Hicks was safe on the play.

Catcher Connor Wong, meanwhile, collected the Verdugo throw and caught Torres between first and second. Wong tried to nab Torres at first with Kiké Hernández covering, but his throw sailed back to Verdugo in the outfield, allowing Judge to score and then Torres, who slid underneath Wong’s tag and Verdugo’s throw.

This season can’t end soon enough.

The Red Sox battled back and got one off Nestor Cortes in the bottom of the fifth behind a Wong RBI double.

The Yankees got to the Red Sox bullpen after Bello threw 98 pitches in his five innings of work which included six strikeouts.

Trevino made it 4-1 when he struck an RBI double off reliever Zack Kelly in the sixth.

Not all the Sox’ mishaps occurred defensively. The team clawed its way back into the game, making it a 4-2 contest after Rafael Devers reached on an error in the eighth. With one out and the bases loaded, J.D. Martinez tapped a grounder to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Falefa initiated the double play ball, getting the out at second. On the throw to first, however, Martinez looked as if he beat it, cutting the Sox’ margin to just a run. But the Yankees challenged and after review the call was overturned. Martinez did not step on first.

In the ninth, Giancarlo Stanton scalded a ball to center field. Abraham Almonte took a step in on the play and the ball sailed over his head for a double. Torres then hit a towering fly ball to the warning track. Almonte dropped it. Tim Locastro, running for Stanton, scored.

The Sox allowed five runs. Just one of them was earned.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.