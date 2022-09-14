Saturday’s Taunton-Durfee football game shifted from Stonehill to Mansfield High

With work ongoing on a new turf field and race track at Taunton High, the school is hosting home games at alternative sites until the project is completed.
Saturday’s nonleague varsity football game against Durfee was scheduled for W.B. Mason Stadium at Stonehill College, but has been changed because of a last-minute cancellation by the college. The game will now be played Saturday morning (10 a.m.) at Mansfield High.
According to the college’s communications manager Wednesday night, Stonehill withdrew the invitation in error and hopes to welcome Taunton to play on campus in the future “when we have adequate time to plan . . . we apologize to the Taunton community for the inconvenience.”
Taunton opened the season at New Bedford Friday night with a 33-7 victory, but the game was called — and fans were asked to leave Paul Walsh Field — at the end of third quarter because of a fight that escalated in the crowd on the New Bedford side. According to multiple reports, police from multiple departments helped disperse the crowd, but no arrests were made.
Players from both teams went through the traditional handshake at game’s end with no incident.
In a statement from the office of Taunton Superintendent of Schools John Cabral, athletic director Mark Ottavianelli thanked Mansfield, a fellow Hockomock League member, for stepping forward on such short notice.
“Hosting other district’s sporting events is no small feat as it takes a good amount of planning, so we are extremely thankful for how accommodating Mansfield Superintendent Theresa Murphy and Athletic Director Tim Selmon have been in allowing us to make these new arrangements at their field so quickly,” he said.
Construction at Taunton High is expected to last two more weeks.
Staff writer Craig Larson contributed to this story.