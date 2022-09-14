Saturday’s Taunton-Durfee football game shifted from Stonehill to Mansfield High

With work ongoing on a new turf field and race track at Taunton High, the school is hosting home games at alternative sites until the project is completed.

Saturday’s nonleague varsity football game against Durfee was scheduled for W.B. Mason Stadium at Stonehill College, but has been changed because of a last-minute cancellation by the college. The game will now be played Saturday morning (10 a.m.) at Mansfield High.

According to the college’s communications manager Wednesday night, Stonehill withdrew the invitation in error and hopes to welcome Taunton to play on campus in the future “when we have adequate time to plan . . . we apologize to the Taunton community for the inconvenience.”