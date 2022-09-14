Stephen Curry: Kevin Durant is better off in Brooklyn than with Celtics

The comments came during a conversation between Curry and rapper Snoop Dogg, the Rolling Stone interview revealed.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview , Curry said he’d be more than open to play with Durant again on the Warriors, and that the Celtics giving up Jaylen Brown in a hypothetical trade for Durant would have irreparably altered Boston’s roster.

Despite the trade rumors that linked him to the Celtics, Kevin Durant is better off staying in Brooklyn, according to Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

“They have a little bit of everything,” Curry said of the Celtics. “But they would have to deal with the organizational transition to get rid of Jaylen. He’s such a pivotal piece.”

Curry reportedly used his hands broke apart his fingertips like an explosion to illustrate his point.

A source told the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach last month that Brooklyn tried to pry Jayson Tatum and Brown away, and later shifted to a deal that focused on Brown, which fell apart.

As for other rumored Durant destinations, Curry hinted that Brooklyn’s asking price would take away much of the talent Durant sought to play with.

“Man, he thinks that they’re gonna go to teams — like if he went to Phoenix — that they’re going to be the same team if he’s there,” said Curry.

The Athletic reported that all 29 other teams had been in touch with Brooklyn about Durant.

Curry said “hell yeah” when asked if he was open to Durant returning to Golden State, mentioning how much fun he had playing with Durant and how he thinks Durant is a good person who is misunderstood.

The Nets announced last month that Durant plans to stay with the team.

Kyrie Irving will return as well, after opting into the final year of his 4-year deal. The Nets will also likely add a healthy Ben Simmons to the mix.

The Celtics, who swept the Nets in during the playoffs, travel to Brooklyn Dec. 4 for the first of four regular-season matchups between the Atlantic division opponents.