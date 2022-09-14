A torn right ACL forced Bishop Feehan’s Sydney Kofton to miss her junior season, but the year off only strengthened her resolve and passion for the game

Her knee bent forward as her foot planted awkwardly while playing for her club team, the Scorpions, in a Seacoast tournament.

Two days before her 16th birthday, in April 2021, Sydney Kofton tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

Bishop Feehan High School senior soccer player Sydney Kofton (6) shed her knee brace after returning from a torn right ACL, a small scar the only reminder of the injury that forced her to sit out as a junior.

Kofton started in the midfield as a freshman for Bishop Feehan’s state championship team in 2020. She resumed her starring role as a sophomore in an undefeated, COVID-shortened season.

But she watched from the sideline last fall in the Shamrocks’ surge to the D1 semifinals.

Now she is a senior captain.

Immediately after the injury, the mental aspect of it took a toll on Kofton. While the Norton resident possessed an unrelenting love of the game, the inability to practice with her teammates wore on her.

“Mentally, it stunk,” Kofton said. “Normally when I’m bored, I go out to a field and shoot around.”

“The injury definitely humbled me a lot,” continued Kofton. “One day I’m playing soccer, the next I can’t bend my knee. To not be able to touch a ball for six months-plus, it was tough.”

The kid just loves the game and is so passionate about it. She’s so much fun to coach

Kofton’s older sister, Taylor, earned All-American honors at Whitman-Hanson before playing at Boston University and her twin brother, John, serves as a mainstay on the Norton team.

Taylor tore her ACL twice and Sydney was by her side, applying ice and assisting her to get into the shower. This time, the roles reversed: Taylor, Sydney’s role model, aided her younger sister during her time away from the pitch.

Sydney Kofton (left) used her time away from the pitch, studying the game while at standing at the hip of Bishop Feehan assistant coach Jon Scibilia. "It definitely helped me change myself as a player as soon as I stepped back on the field,” she said. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The recovery process served as a blessing in disguise for the University of Albany commit.

“She took it as a challenge to get back at the same level, if not even better,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva.

Kofton acted as the ‘bench captain’ last season, cheering on her teammates from the sidelines and keeping a close eye on the action while standing at the hip of assistant coach Jon Scibilia, incessantly chatting about the nuances of the game.

“He’d point out little plays in the game,” said Kofton. “It definitely helped me change myself as a player as soon as I stepped back on the field.”

“She’s become a student of the game now,” said her mother, Christine. “She sees a lot [of the action] and doesn’t take anything for granted anymore. Once you have an injury like that, you don’t know how you’re going to come back.”

With three goals through the first three games for the second-ranked Shamrocks, the 17-year-old Kofton believes her play has elevated since her return. Playing without a knee brace, she doesn’t shy away from the opportunity tochallenge for a contested ball.

Showing no fear on the pitch, Bishop Feehan senior captain Sydney Kofton (right)has not been shy about challenging for contested balls. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“I feel better than before,” said Kofton. “Physical therapy definitely helped [me] gain strength, and being with the coaching staff improved my knowledge of the game.”

“She looks great, she’s playing at 100 percent,” said Silva. “Her IQ is at another level this year.”

A tenacious ball-winner at holding midfield, Sydney shuts down the opposition’s transition through the middle of the field. She serves as a real threat on corner kicks and distributes the ball clinically.

“She’s a dominant player in the air,” said Silva. “She’s your prototypical six. She takes control of the midfield, she’ll take an opportunity to have a go, but will shadow their best player.”

Sydney dreamed of playing Division 1 soccer collegiately and enrolled at Bishop Feehan due to the strength of the program. But Silva knew within a day or two of training during Kofton’s her freshman year that he inherited a special player.

“She was fearless, even as a freshman,” said Silva. “It’s all about soccer. The kid just loves the game and is so passionate about it. She’s so much fun to coach.”

Bishop Feehan girls' soccer coach Phil Silva knew Sydney Kofton was a special player from the second day of training her freshman year. "The kid just loves the game and is so passionate about it. She’s so much fun to coach,” he said. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

