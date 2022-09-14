Photos: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is carried through London in solemn procession

T he coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn. See photos: Britain's King Charles III (center) left with Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London. OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carried the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall. EMILIO MORENATTI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort left after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall. EMILIO MORENATTI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Life Guards, a unit of the Household Cavalry, stood guard outside the Palace of Westminster. BEN STANSALL/Pool via AP A general view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images A general view of the Imperial State Crown as the coffin carried Queen Elizabeth II. pool/Getty Images Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Tim Laurence, Prince Edward, and Prince William paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State David Ramos/Pool via AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in Westminster Hall for her Lying-in State. Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP The shadows of people queued to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II are seen on a wall covered with hearts containing message in London. Petr David Josek/Associated Press Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hal. GREGORIO BORGIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall. OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Imperial State Crown rested on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Frank Augstein/Pool via AP King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby as they left Westminster Hall. Danny Lawson/Pool via AP Members of the public looked on as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall. Victoria Jones/Pool via AP The Coldstream Guards Band performed near Buckingham Palace, during a procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall. Victoria Jones/Pool via AP The Bearer Party from Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, placed the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on the catafalque, in Westminster Hall. Yui Mok/Pool via AP From left, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Prince William, the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Edward followed the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall. Jacob King/Pool via AP Britain's Prince William (second right) Kate, Princess of Wales (right) Prince Harry (left) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (second left) left after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State. Emilio Morenatti/Pool via AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP Britain's King Charles III (top row second right) with members of the royal family walked behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP Britain's King Charles III walked behind the coffin during the procession for Queen Elizabeth II. Kate Green/Pool via AP The procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament. Toby Melville/Pool via AP A woman wiped away tears as she joins people sitting in Hyde Park, London. Andreea Alexandru/Pool via AP Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Mourners watched the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II at the Hyde Park screening site. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. WPA Pool/Pool via Getty The bearer party carried the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall. Jacob King/Pool via AP Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images