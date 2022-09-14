Queen’s coffin passes London landmarks, in a grand but hushed royal display

At 2:22 p.m., the coffin, draped in the imperial standard and bearing the imperial state crown on a purple velvet pillow, began its stately roll across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and through the main gate. That precise time was chosen, officials said, because it allowed the procession to reach Westminster Hall at the stroke of 3 p.m. The queen will lie there in state until her funeral on Monday.

LONDON — Borne on a gun carriage and saluted by the boom of artillery cannons and the tolling of Big Ben’s bell, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, a last transfer of the sovereign’s body from her family to the British state.

Advertisement

King Charles III, in dress uniform and carrying a field marshal’s baton, walked behind the coffin, joined by his sister, Princess Anne, and their two brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. His elder son and heir, Prince William, newly named as the Prince of Wales, walked behind him, next to his brother, Prince Harry.

The procession, one of the most solemn of the public rituals marking the death of Elizabeth, was meant to have less fanfare than other ceremonies. But like every element of the queen’s mourning period, very little was left to chance. Even the sunny skies above the parade route were cleared of planes, with Heathrow Airport disrupting the schedules of flights to eliminate the distant roar of jet engines.

The cortege passed the most familiar symbols of official London — from Buckingham Palace to the Union Jack-lined vista of the Mall, then past government institutions on Whitehall and Downing Street — before arriving at Westminster Hall, an ancient building that is the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster.

Though starkly formal, the queen’s 38-minute journey was also personal and poignant. Her family had mourned their beloved matriarch in the intimacy of Balmoral Castle, where she died last Thursday; now they were entrusting her to the nation. By midafternoon, the line of people waiting to view the coffin had snaked across the Thames to South London; the government introduced an electronic tracker to allow people to check the waiting time.

Advertisement

As the queen’s coffin left the palace, it was escorted by a sight familiar to anyone who has watched the changing of the guard. Grenadiers and Scots guards marched in two lines, following the rhythmic clop of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. Behind them, members of the queen’s household, including her private secretary and keeper of the privy purse, walked in a final gesture of service.

In walking behind the coffin, the members of the royal family took up the same positions they had during a procession on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on Monday. Their choice of dress reflected their sometimes turbulent personal circumstances.

As the cortege made its way up the Mall, the crowd was initially hushed. The only sounds were the mournful strains of Beethoven’s funeral march, played by the queen’s band, punctuated by the firing of minute guns by the royal artillery in Hyde Park and the distant tolling of Big Ben, renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to honor the queen on her Diamond Jubilee.

Buckingham Palace only decided to include music on Wednesday morning, after a rehearsal, according to an official. It was a rare break from the meticulous planning of the events, much of which has been in the works for years.

Advertisement

The police erected green metal barriers around the parade route, leaving thousands of people to mill around outside, trying to catch a glimpse through gaps in the wall or watching livestream broadcasts of it on their mobile phones.

“It keeps freezing,” said Michael Day, 27, a broker who was trying to watch the procession on his iPhone. He said he was not surprised by the large crowds, which had begun forming early on Wednesday morning.

“She was a symbol of the UK,” Day said. “She’s been such a constant in all of our lives. I think her death is really being felt by everybody.”

As the cortege passed through Horse Guards Parade, the crowds began applauding, their joyful expressions of affection contrasting with the funeral dirges being played by the queen’s band. On Whitehall, her coffin passed Downing Street, a reminder that in her last official act the queen accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as prime minister and greeted his successor, Liz Truss.

Once under the ancient vaulted timbers of Westminster Hall, the queen’s coffin was placed on a catafalque, with a glittering cross, and the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, conducted a brief service. “In my father’s house are many mansions,” he said, quoting from the gospel of John.

Westminster Hall, in the shadow of Big Ben, is one of the most hallowed places in British public life. Erected by King William II in 1097, it is where King Richard I had his coronation banquet in 1189, Thomas More was tried for treason in 1535, and Winston Churchill’s body lay in state in 1965.

Advertisement

An invitation to speak there is a high honor. Barack Obama is the only American president to have done so, in 2011. He joined a list that includes Charles de Gaulle, Nelson Mandela, Pope Benedict XVI, and Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Wednesday, however, the hall was silent, as people filed through to pay their last respects to the queen. Some cried softly. Others bowed, saluted, or blessed themselves. At 5:45 p.m., ushers halted the line for a changing of the guards who kept vigil over the coffin — serving the queen in her death as they had in her life.