Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona, the season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for several islands.

Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla, forecasters said.

“Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system," the agency said.