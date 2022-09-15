Author readings around Boston Sept. 18-24

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Thyra Heder (“Sal Boat: A Boat By Sal”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Nathalia Holt (“Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
MONDAY
Stephanie Garber (“The Ballad of Never After”) is in conversation with Karen M. McManus in person at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $21.25 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Rae Armantrout (“Finalists”) reads in person at 7 p.m at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Rachel Aviv (“Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us”) is in conversation with Francesca Mari in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . S. Yarberry (“A Boy in the City”) is in conversation with Miranda Popkey in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers.
TUESDAY
Damien Lewis (“Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy”) reads at noon at the Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $5 for admission, free for members) . . . Colin Meloy (“The Stars Did Wander Darkling”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $22 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Oge Mora (“Thank You, Omu!”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Samuel J. Redman (“Prophets and Ghosts: The Story of Salvage Anthropology”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 fro admission, free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) . . . Eric Jay Dolin (“Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution”) reads at 6 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society (Tickets are $50 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . James Riley (“Tall Tales”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Nina Totenberg (“Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships”) is in conversation with Robin Young in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for admission, $5 for students) . . . Susan Linn (“Who’s Raising the Kids?: Big Tech, Big Business, and the Lives of Children”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at the Public Library of Brookline Brookline Village . . . Chelsea Conaboy (“Mother Brain: How Neuroscience is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood”) is in conversation with Stephanie Ebbert in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Rebekah Lowell (“The Road to After”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Brigid Kemmerer (“Defend the Dawn”) is in conversation with Christine Lynn Herman and Amanda Foody in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5 for admission) . . . Elizabeth Strout (“Lucy by the Sea”) reads at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop (Tickets are $23.80 for admission and a copy of the book.
WEDNESDAY
Rachel Barenbaum (“Atomic Anna”) and E.B. Bartels (“Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter”) are in conversation with Susan Bernhard in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Ken Duckworth (“You Are Not Alone: The Nami Guide to Navigating Mental Health--With Advice from Experts and Wisdom from Real People and Families”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Stacey D’Erasmo (“The Complicities”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Daniel S. Medwed (“Barred: Why the Innocent Can’t Get Out of Prison”) is in conversation with Rachael Rollins in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Steve Early and Suzanne Gordon (“Our Veterans: Winners, Losers, Friends, and Enemies on the New Terrain of Veterans Affairs”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Amy Maricle (“Draw Yourself Calm: Draw Slow, Stress Less”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Katherine Heiny (“Early Morning Riser”) reads at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
THURSDAY
Robert Buderi (“Where Futures Converge: Kendall Square and the Making of a Global Innovation Hub”) reads in person at the Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for admission, free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) . . . Harris Gardner (“No Time For Death”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the East Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Charles Gallagher (“Nazis of Copley Square: The Forgotten Story of The Christian Front”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Julian Aguon (“No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies: A Lyric Essay”) is in conversation with Khury Petersen-Smith in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Katie Hafner (“The Boys”) is in conversation with Weike Wang at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone (“A Merry Little Meet Cute”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $23.36 for admission and a copy of the book).
FRIDAY
Bo Seo (“Good Arguments: How Debate Teaches Us to Listen and Be Heard”) is in conversation with Derek Thompson at noon at Harvard Bookstore . . . Joshua Glenn, Alex Gerasev, Seth Mnookin, and Dante Ramos (“Lost Objects”) are in conversation in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jasmine Guillory (“Drunk On Love”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan in person at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $6 for admission or $18.25 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Megan Litwin (“Twinkle, Twinkle, Winter Night”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Joshua Bennett (“The Study of Human Life”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
SATURDAY
Jarrett Lerner (“Snack Cabinet Sabotage”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.