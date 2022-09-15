A bookstore celebrates 50, a busy weekend at the Green Mountain Book Festival, and a writers conference in New Bedford

On a corner in Huron Village in Cambridge, the Bryn Mawr Bookstore has stood for over half a century, an owl standing sentinel on the sign above the door. The bookstore was founded in 1971 to contribute financial assistance to scholarships and internships to students of Bryn Mawr, a liberal arts college in Pennsylvania. An independent and all-volunteer non-profit, the bookstore carries a shifting array of about 30,000 used books, and about 6,000 rare and collectible titles, falling under almost 400 subject categories. To walk in is to feel that treasure-hunty sense of never knowing what you might find. There used to be about 10 such stores; now only the Cambridge location, and a store in Washington D.C., founded in 1977, remain. Next weekend, Sept. 22-24, they’re celebrating their 50th anniversary, a year late because of the pandemic, offering 50% all inventory. They’re hosting a party from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 24 to mark their longstanding existence with performances and refreshments. For more information, visit brynmawrbookstore.com .

A bounty of readings in Vermont

This weekend up in Burlington, Vt., the Green Mountain Book Festival unfolds with three days of readings and events. It opens on Friday, Sept. 23, with a dinner with Ruth Ozeki (tickets are $250). Saturday features a daylong selection of panels and readings. M. T. Anderson, Frances Cannon, and James Kochalka talk graphic novels; Candace Jensen, Kathryn Guare, Bill Schubart, and Dee Dee Cummings discuss unconventional publishing; and there are conversations about historical fiction, food, and mysteries and thrillers. Kathryn Davis, Ricardo Wilson, Wyn Cooper, and Megan Mayhew Bergman, among others, will read. Besides the slate of readings, there’s a Banned Book Open Mic, a used book sale to benefit the Burlington Writers Workshop, Lit Night at the Lampshop, with Sun Dog Poetry, Green Mountains Review, Vermont Poets, and other groups and performers. And Ozeki will give a talk at 4 p.m. (tickets for this are $10). On Sunday, Bianca Stone, Karla Van Vliet, Meg Reynolds, and Kylie Gellatly discuss visual poetry; Kerrin McCadden, Rebecca Starks, Alexis Paige, and Karin Gottshall talk about finding your muse; and there will be poetry readings by Stephen Cramer, Tawanda Mulalu, Shanta Lee Gander, GennaRose Nethercott, and Jody Gladding, among others. For more information and a complete schedule, visit greenmountainbookfestival.org.

Writing time in New Bedford

In New Bedford from September 23-25, the sixth annual Hollihock Writers Conference is taking place on the theme of Writing Time. It pulls together a number of authors with New England ties for a series of workshops, readings, and events. Marjan Kamali, Annie Hartnett, Soon Wiley, Claire Messud, Margarite Montimore, Dick Lehr, and Namratat Patel are among the featured readers this year. Workshop sessions on Friday include lessons on flash fiction basics, writing blazing prose, “writing weirdness,” overcoming writer’s block, and poetry in music, among others. On Saturday, take in sessions on dystopias, submitting to literary journals, literary translation, developing good writing habits, fiction tricks for non-fiction books, and the power of community. On Sunday, learn about writing through chaos, stories from the deep voice, the future of self publishing, the world of the journal, and writing the journey deeper. Each day closes with open mic readings. A three-day pass is $89 ($69 for students); and a one-day pass is $49. For more information and a complete schedule, visit hollihock.org.

Coming out

“Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America” by Pekka Hämäläinen (Liveright)

“Tell Me I’m an Artist” by Chelsea Martin (Soft Skull)

“Ti Amo” by Hanne Orstavik, translated from the Norwegian by Martin Aitken (Archipelago)

Pick of the week

Scott Stearns at the Book Nook in Ludlow, Vermont, recommends “Gun Machine” by Warren Ellis (Mulholland): “Ellis brings his visual storytelling skills honed from his comic and graphic novel work, his obsessions with present and future technology, and his flair for fast paced dialog to a novel that is part modern police procedural, part CSI drama, part serial killer monologue, and part techno thriller. I think it should appeal to those readers who like their cops a little damaged and self-destructive as well as those who liked ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.’”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.