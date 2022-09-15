CNN moves Don Lemon from prime-time slot to morning show

New chairman Chris Licht continues to shake things up at CNN, after a few recent high-profile changes including the departure of White House correspondent John Harwood, the cancellation of “Reliable Sources,” and the departure of its host, Brian Stelter.

The latest twist finds prime-time host Don Lemon moving to a new morning show that will replace the current “New Day” later this year. He will cohost the new format with White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and “CNN Newsroom” anchor Poppy Harlow. The current morning anchors of “New Day,” John Berman and Brianna Keilar, will be given different roles at the network.