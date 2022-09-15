fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

CNN moves Don Lemon from prime-time slot to morning show

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated September 15, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Don Lemon is moving to a new morning show that will replace the current “New Day” later this year.Erin Schaff/New York Times/file

New chairman Chris Licht continues to shake things up at CNN, after a few recent high-profile changes including the departure of White House correspondent John Harwood, the cancellation of “Reliable Sources,” and the departure of its host, Brian Stelter.

The latest twist finds prime-time host Don Lemon moving to a new morning show that will replace the current “New Day” later this year. He will cohost the new format with White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and “CNN Newsroom” anchor Poppy Harlow. The current morning anchors of “New Day,” John Berman and Brianna Keilar, will be given different roles at the network.

Rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Lemon’s shift will leave two hours of its prime-time lineup up for grabs. CNN still hasn’t replaced Chris Cuomo, who was fired last year.

Lemon (center) will cohost with Poppy Harlow (left) and Kaitlan Collins.Associated Press

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

