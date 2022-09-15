Local bestsellers for the week ended Sept. 11

2. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

3. Carrie Soto Is Back Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

4. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

5. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

6. The Ink Black Heart Robert Galbraith Mulholland

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

8. The Rising Tide Ann Cleeves Minotaur

9. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

10. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

2. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

3. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

6. Sacred Nature: Restoring Our Ancient Bond with the Natural World Karen Armstrong Knopf

7. Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers Mary Rodgers, Jesse Green Farrar, Straus and Giroux

8. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure Rinker Buck Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

9. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

10. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional Isaac Fitzgerald Bloomsbury

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

5. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

6. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

8. November 9 Colleen Hoover Atria

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

8. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

9. Unwinding Anxiety: New Science Shows How to Break the Cycles of Worry and Fear to Heal Your Mind Judson Brewer Avery

10. How to Focus Thich Nhat Hanh Parallax Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 11. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.