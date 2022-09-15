State Street tower gets $1 billion refinancing deal

Investors behind Boston’s One Lincoln Street tower, also known as the State Street Financial Center, are said to have reached a $1 billion refinancing deal.

The transaction was led by MSD Partners, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named citing private information about the deal. The loan will be used to repay existing debt, fund future leasing costs and capital upgrades for wellness and lifestyle amenities, a person familiar said.

The landlords, Fortis Property Group and David Werner, have also signed a new lease with a Boston-based private equity firm for more than 250,000 square feet (23,000 square meters) of offices spread across 11 floors, according to a person familiar with the deal. The company will be the new anchor tenant for the building.