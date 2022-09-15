A new chapter and name to highlight the ‘Women’s Edge’

After retiring as a corporate executive, Silverman launched in 1997 from her living room The Commonwealth Institute so women leaders could advise each other in a safe, confidential space and begin to form their own network.

Silverman had founded CRA Managed Care and served as chief executive and, later, as chairman of the board. There was also Pam Reeve who arrived a year after the founding of Lightbridge, a Burlington billing services company, and helped to take it public.

Around the time Lois Silverman started The Commonwealth Institute in the 1990s, you could count the number of women running public companies in Massachusetts on one hand — or more precisely, two fingers.

Today, TCI — as it’s commonly known — has evolved from an inaugural group of a dozen female CEOs into an organization that helps women at all career stages with formal mentoring and leadership development programs. In a typical year, TCI reaches about 4,000 women through programs, events, and corporate partnerships.

As it marks its 25th anniversary, TCI is rebranding with a new name, The Women’s Edge, one that better reflects its modern mission and ambition to grow its footprint beyond Massachusetts. The group launched a Florida chapter 15 years ago, and now is setting its sights on the Mid-Atlantic region.

But do we even need women’s groups in 2022? The Women’s Edge is one of a bevy of local organizations dedicated to advancing women including The Boston Club, Boston Women’s Workforce Council, Eos Foundation, the Center for Women & Enterprise, and the International Women’s Forum of Massachusetts.

Women have shattered all kinds of glass ceilings in corporate, nonprofit, and political circles. Most notably, Boston elected its first woman as mayor last year, and Massachusetts may be on the verge of electing its first female governor this year.

If you’re a regular reader of this column, you already know the answer: Of course I’m being facetious. We absolutely need efforts to champion women. Here’s why: TCI’s rebranding is as much about resetting and reminding the world of the ultimate goal. It’s not enough to have one or two women on boards, or that your company has had its first female CEO.

“Yes, we have some great things happening in the state of Massachusetts but ... we do not have parity in leadership,” said Reeve, who now mentors and serves on corporate boards. “The difference between where we are in parity and leadership is the gap to be filled.”

Elizabeth Hailer, chief executive of The Women’s Edge, who has been involved in the organization for two decades, said progress has been achingly slow.

“I would have thought by now, we as women in business would be a lot further along,” she said. “Men are still running most of the companies.”

While that’s true, The Women’s Edge has played a big role in changing that narrative in this town. In 2002, the group hatched a simple idea: They knew of women running businesses, but nobody else did. Why not create a list so people would know their names?

Thus was born the “Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts.” The Globe has become a proud partner over the past decade publishing the list on its website and in the Sunday magazine. The next list will be in the Oct. 30 issue.

The new name also aims to accentuate what women bring to the table. Some of that has gotten lost during the pandemic. What we remember is how COVID-19 forced working women to step back to take care of their families when schools went remote and childcare became limited, but there was also something else.

“This environment has highlighted the significance and the importance of women’s leadership,” said Reeve. “Never have you had to be so resilient, so creative, so resourceful, so human is in the last couple of years. And that’s the women’s edge.”

